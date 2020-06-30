All apartments in Denver
2819 Jasmine St.

2819 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
online portal
Affordable 2BD, 1BA North Park Hill Condo with Patio and Parking - Open concept living room and dining area on main level. Kitchen walks out to private patio and there is one designated garden plot for the unit. Washer and dryer included, as well as one, assigned parking spot. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtV37-NzTIs&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One small dog is negotiable.
*There is a $30 monthly HOA fee that includes gas, water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program(optional): $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5603440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Jasmine St. have any available units?
2819 Jasmine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 Jasmine St. have?
Some of 2819 Jasmine St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Jasmine St. currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Jasmine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Jasmine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 Jasmine St. is pet friendly.
Does 2819 Jasmine St. offer parking?
Yes, 2819 Jasmine St. offers parking.
Does 2819 Jasmine St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 Jasmine St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Jasmine St. have a pool?
No, 2819 Jasmine St. does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Jasmine St. have accessible units?
No, 2819 Jasmine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Jasmine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 Jasmine St. has units with dishwashers.

