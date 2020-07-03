2818 Central Park Blvd

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with over 1500 sq ft of Living Space in the Westerly Creek Neighborhood of Stapleton.



Great Master Suite with his/her closets & tiled Master Bath.



Eat-in Kitchen with island, breakfast bar and a plethora of cabinet space.



Open floor plan includes large Great Room with gas fireplace and quaint Dining area, makes it great for entertaining!



Large front porch adjacent to landscaped courtyard; Central Air, and 2 car attached Garage.



Ideal location just blocks from Aviator Pool and Greenway Park equipped with trails and walking paths.



Close proximity to the A-Line Light Rail Station, Stanley Market Place, Eastbridge Town Center, other five Community Pools, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Bluff Lake Nature Center, the 80 acre Central Park and Playground and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



NO CATS



Available May 21st



