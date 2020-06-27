All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

2805 West 52nd Avenue

2805 West 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2805 West 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Aria Townhome - Easy access to downtown Denver - Property Id: 137450

This townhome is in Aria Denver which is an exciting urban community made up of vibrant, dedicated people living in modern homes. This home was designed from green-industry leading architects with a comfortable but luxurious look and feel. It is also located nearby I-70 which allows residents to reach Downtown Denver in 10 minutes! Each bedroom has a full bath attached making it a perfect space for guests or growing family. The open concept main floor is flooded with natural light and the outdoor patio has been renovated to be a peaceful extension of the living space. With a one-car garage and an additional parking space, you never need to worry about finding parking on the street.

Photos are of the model, the until for rent has slight design modifications.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137450p
Property Id 137450

(RLNE5023532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 West 52nd Avenue have any available units?
2805 West 52nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 West 52nd Avenue have?
Some of 2805 West 52nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 West 52nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2805 West 52nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 West 52nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 West 52nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2805 West 52nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2805 West 52nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2805 West 52nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 West 52nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 West 52nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2805 West 52nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2805 West 52nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2805 West 52nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 West 52nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 West 52nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
