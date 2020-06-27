2805 West 52nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Aria Townhome - Easy access to downtown Denver



This townhome is in Aria Denver which is an exciting urban community made up of vibrant, dedicated people living in modern homes. This home was designed from green-industry leading architects with a comfortable but luxurious look and feel. It is also located nearby I-70 which allows residents to reach Downtown Denver in 10 minutes! Each bedroom has a full bath attached making it a perfect space for guests or growing family. The open concept main floor is flooded with natural light and the outdoor patio has been renovated to be a peaceful extension of the living space. With a one-car garage and an additional parking space, you never need to worry about finding parking on the street.



Photos are of the model, the until for rent has slight design modifications.

