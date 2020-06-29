277 Broadway St #203 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Stylish and Spacious 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Baker Commons! 12' Ceilings With Exposed Ducts! Tile Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, SS Appliances, Open Floor Plan! Light & Bright! Walk In Closet! A/C! 2 Balconies! End Unit! Secure Building! One Parking Space in Garage! Extra Storage Unit! Carpet & Pad Will Be Removed & Concrete Floor Sealed to add a Cool Industrial Vibe to the Unit! Cable TV provided by HOA.



Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC



Please contact Heidi at 720-257-9336 or email at heidi@elysiumrealtycolorado.com.

Stylish and Spacious 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Baker Commons! 12' Ceilings With Exposed Ducts! Tile Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, SS Appliances, Open Floor Plan! Light & Bright! Walk In Closet! A/C! 2 Balconies! End Unit! Secure Building! One Parking Space in Garage! Extra Storage Unit! Carpet & Pad Will Be Removed & Concrete Floor Sealed to add a Cool Industrial Vibe to the Unit! Cable TV provided through HOA.



Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC



Please contact Heidi at 720-257-9336 or email at heidi@elysiumrealtycolorado.com.