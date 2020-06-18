All apartments in Denver
2745 Downing Street

2745 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

2745 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 2745 Downing - Property Id: 307796

Back On The Market! - Special This Month Only - Rent this place for only $1497 per month. Everything except the outside is Newly Remodeled! Be the one of the first to live in this newly remodeled Row Home! Open Concept Loft Space - NO Walls - you can make it your own space! This Row Home is close to everything. You can walk out your front door and walk down to the Light Rail stop to get anywhere in the Denver Metro Area. There are new restaurants and breweries popping up all around this neighborhood. Ride a bike or Walk right downtown and be there within minutes (no hills). There are 3 parks all within walking distance of this Home. This great Row Home is all on one level. One bonus is everything is NEW. This whole unit was gutted and redone from top to bottom. You will be one of the first to live in this newer unit. This home has exposed duct-work, wood floors and high ceilings that will bring all the charm. The huge bathroom has all new tile and has a Double Headed Shower.
Property Id 307796

(RLNE5882621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Downing Street have any available units?
2745 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 Downing Street have?
Some of 2745 Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2745 Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 2745 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 2745 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 2745 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2745 Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 2745 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 2745 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 Downing Street has units with dishwashers.
