2745 Downing Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 2745 Downing - Property Id: 307796



Back On The Market! - Special This Month Only - Rent this place for only $1497 per month. Everything except the outside is Newly Remodeled! Be the one of the first to live in this newly remodeled Row Home! Open Concept Loft Space - NO Walls - you can make it your own space! This Row Home is close to everything. You can walk out your front door and walk down to the Light Rail stop to get anywhere in the Denver Metro Area. There are new restaurants and breweries popping up all around this neighborhood. Ride a bike or Walk right downtown and be there within minutes (no hills). There are 3 parks all within walking distance of this Home. This great Row Home is all on one level. One bonus is everything is NEW. This whole unit was gutted and redone from top to bottom. You will be one of the first to live in this newer unit. This home has exposed duct-work, wood floors and high ceilings that will bring all the charm. The huge bathroom has all new tile and has a Double Headed Shower.

Property Id 307796



