2715 Blake Street

Spectacular 2 story loft in Ballpark. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo located in the coveted Downtown Denver is amazing! It has 1,437 square feet of living space. The living room is open with vaulted ceilings and pressed concrete floors throughout. The kitchen is absolutely stunning! It comes with granite countertops, backsplash, and an island. It includes all high-end stainless steel appliances which include a stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal! This immaculate condo has wood floors throughout the upper level where you can retreat into your own beautiful master suite w/ walk-in closets and a 5-piece master bath which includes a claw foot soaking tub with rain shower heads. Amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a video intercom system for guest entry, and washer and dryer.



This home is just a short walk away from Coors Field and is just minutes from Downtown, Rino, shops, restaurants, and much, much more! Outside you will find 2 reserved parking spots in a secure lot with garage door. Watch the Rockies fireworks and parades from the deck. There are 3 decks including a large party deck with a huge fireplace, and city and mountain views.



Easy access to highway I-25, with-in walking distance to a new train to plane station, light rail, and Curris Park. Coors field overflow parking lot in back is used as urban open space for dogs, running, biking, and more!



Water, Sewer, Trash, and Recycling included with the rent.



1 Dog or Cat allowed with owner approval and deposit!



