Denver, CO
2715 Blake Street
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

2715 Blake Street

2715 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular 2 story loft in Ballpark. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo located in the coveted Downtown Denver is amazing! It has 1,437 square feet of living space. The living room is open with vaulted ceilings and pressed concrete floors throughout. The kitchen is absolutely stunning! It comes with granite countertops, backsplash, and an island. It includes all high-end stainless steel appliances which include a stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal! This immaculate condo has wood floors throughout the upper level where you can retreat into your own beautiful master suite w/ walk-in closets and a 5-piece master bath which includes a claw foot soaking tub with rain shower heads. Amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a video intercom system for guest entry, and washer and dryer.

This home is just a short walk away from Coors Field and is just minutes from Downtown, Rino, shops, restaurants, and much, much more! Outside you will find 2 reserved parking spots in a secure lot with garage door. Watch the Rockies fireworks and parades from the deck. There are 3 decks including a large party deck with a huge fireplace, and city and mountain views.

Easy access to highway I-25, with-in walking distance to a new train to plane station, light rail, and Curris Park. Coors field overflow parking lot in back is used as urban open space for dogs, running, biking, and more!

Water, Sewer, Trash, and Recycling included with the rent.

1 Dog or Cat allowed with owner approval and deposit!

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

303-873-RENT (7368)

www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Blake Street have any available units?
2715 Blake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Blake Street have?
Some of 2715 Blake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Blake Street currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Blake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Blake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Blake Street is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Blake Street offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Blake Street offers parking.
Does 2715 Blake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 Blake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Blake Street have a pool?
No, 2715 Blake Street does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Blake Street have accessible units?
No, 2715 Blake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Blake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Blake Street has units with dishwashers.
