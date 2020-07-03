All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
2671 S Lowell Blvd
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

2671 S Lowell Blvd

2671 South Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2671 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This is a fully renovated 3 BDR, 1 Bath Classic Denver Ranch. Set back and up from the street, As you come in you see beautiful hardwood floors throughout, all new paint and the kitchen has lovely granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large windows give the main living area tons of natural light. The kitchen has a gas stove and nice eat in area. The washer and dryer and located right by the kitchen for easy access.The bedrooms are at one end and are roomy with good closets. The bathroom is nicely updated. The back yard is huge, fenced and there is a nice new storage shed for additional space. You have a nice covered carport area for one car, space in the driveway and tons of street parking options. Pets are possible. This house is convenient to Swedish, Downtown, with easy access to light rail and RTD. RoxEdge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2671 S Lowell Blvd have any available units?
2671 S Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2671 S Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 2671 S Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2671 S Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2671 S Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2671 S Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2671 S Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2671 S Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2671 S Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 2671 S Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2671 S Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2671 S Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 2671 S Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2671 S Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2671 S Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2671 S Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2671 S Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

