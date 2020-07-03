2671 S Lowell Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This is a fully renovated 3 BDR, 1 Bath Classic Denver Ranch. Set back and up from the street, As you come in you see beautiful hardwood floors throughout, all new paint and the kitchen has lovely granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large windows give the main living area tons of natural light. The kitchen has a gas stove and nice eat in area. The washer and dryer and located right by the kitchen for easy access.The bedrooms are at one end and are roomy with good closets. The bathroom is nicely updated. The back yard is huge, fenced and there is a nice new storage shed for additional space. You have a nice covered carport area for one car, space in the driveway and tons of street parking options. Pets are possible. This house is convenient to Swedish, Downtown, with easy access to light rail and RTD. RoxEdge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.