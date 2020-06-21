All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 267 S Humboldt St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
267 S Humboldt St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

267 S Humboldt St

267 South Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Wash Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

267 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Best location and neighborhood! This is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath spacious 1/2 duplex home with a good sized kitchen with gas stove and plenty of cabinet space. nice front and back yard porches and 1 car garage, the yard is professionally maintained and aways looks pristine. There is a simi finished basement with a bonus room and extra bathroom and laundry room with a washer and dryer, plus extra storage space! Sorry no Dogs allowed. to schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email me at patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 S Humboldt St have any available units?
267 S Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 S Humboldt St have?
Some of 267 S Humboldt St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 S Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
267 S Humboldt St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 S Humboldt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 267 S Humboldt St is pet friendly.
Does 267 S Humboldt St offer parking?
Yes, 267 S Humboldt St does offer parking.
Does 267 S Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 S Humboldt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 S Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 267 S Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 267 S Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 267 S Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 267 S Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 S Humboldt St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University