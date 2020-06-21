267 S Humboldt St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Best location and neighborhood! This is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath spacious 1/2 duplex home with a good sized kitchen with gas stove and plenty of cabinet space. nice front and back yard porches and 1 car garage, the yard is professionally maintained and aways looks pristine. There is a simi finished basement with a bonus room and extra bathroom and laundry room with a washer and dryer, plus extra storage space! Sorry no Dogs allowed. to schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email me at patricia@woodruffpm.com