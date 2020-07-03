2657 Ulster Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b01ad70b6 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** Charming 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath Home with almost 2600 sq ft of living space is located in the East 29th Neighborhood of Stapleton. Amazing location! Just steps from Aviator Pool and blocks from the Stapleton Town Center. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout Main Floor living space. Eat-In Kitchen includes breakfast bar/island and gas cooktop. Large Main Floor Master with a 5 piece Bath and walk-in closet. Spacious Great Room and Dining Room. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms and a full Bath. Finished Basement with a 5th bedroom, full Bath and Family Room. Fenced front yard and large covered front porch 2 car garage-All appliances provided – Central A/C, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Oven, Dishwasher Close proximity to the other five Community Pools, East 29th Ave Town Center, Founders Green, Stanley Marketplace, Eastbridge Town Center, Light Rail Station, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Bluff Lake Nature Center and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts /Swigert/Denver Discovery/Willow Elementary/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available November 5th