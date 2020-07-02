All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

2635 Hudson Street

2635 Hudson St · No Longer Available
Location

2635 Hudson St, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71f58d607f ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with 1876 sq ft of living space in the heart of Park Hill. Original charm with great updates throughout and beautiful hardwood floors flow through most of Main Level. Main Level includes 3 Bedrooms, Great Room, Dining Area, Laundry/Mud Room, Full Bath, and updated Kitchen. Tiled Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas range. Updated tiled bath with stone counter. \'Master Bedroom\' is very spacious with walk-in closet. Partially finished Basement is ideal for Den or Play Area and includes separate room perfect for storage or Office. Huge landscaped backyard with sprinklers, 2 patios, one covered, and 2 car detached Garage. Great for relaxing and entertaining! Central heat/air; Full size washer/dryer; Optional security system. Located in East High School and Park Hill/Stapleton Middle School boundaries. Centrally located between two local business districts, 23rd/Cherry and 22nd/Kearney. Just blocks from shops, grocery and restaurants such as Spinelli\'s Market, Park Hill Book Store, Cherry Tomato, Oblio\'s Pizza, Grape Expectations, Dardano\'s Gymnastics as well as, McAuliffe, one of Denver\'s top middle schools. Close proximity to Park Hill Library, City Park, Zoo, and Denver Science & Nature Museum. Location also convenient to Downtown, DIA, Stapleton, Lowry, Quebec Square, Cherry Creek, Northfield Mall & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 6th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Hudson Street have any available units?
2635 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Hudson Street have?
Some of 2635 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2635 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 2635 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2635 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 2635 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 2635 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

