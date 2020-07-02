2635 Hudson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71f58d607f ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with 1876 sq ft of living space in the heart of Park Hill. Original charm with great updates throughout and beautiful hardwood floors flow through most of Main Level. Main Level includes 3 Bedrooms, Great Room, Dining Area, Laundry/Mud Room, Full Bath, and updated Kitchen. Tiled Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas range. Updated tiled bath with stone counter. \'Master Bedroom\' is very spacious with walk-in closet. Partially finished Basement is ideal for Den or Play Area and includes separate room perfect for storage or Office. Huge landscaped backyard with sprinklers, 2 patios, one covered, and 2 car detached Garage. Great for relaxing and entertaining! Central heat/air; Full size washer/dryer; Optional security system. Located in East High School and Park Hill/Stapleton Middle School boundaries. Centrally located between two local business districts, 23rd/Cherry and 22nd/Kearney. Just blocks from shops, grocery and restaurants such as Spinelli\'s Market, Park Hill Book Store, Cherry Tomato, Oblio\'s Pizza, Grape Expectations, Dardano\'s Gymnastics as well as, McAuliffe, one of Denver\'s top middle schools. Close proximity to Park Hill Library, City Park, Zoo, and Denver Science & Nature Museum. Location also convenient to Downtown, DIA, Stapleton, Lowry, Quebec Square, Cherry Creek, Northfield Mall & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 6th