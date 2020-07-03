All apartments in Denver
2635 Dahlia Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 3:11 PM

2635 Dahlia Street

2635 Dahlia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2635 Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bed 3 bath house is located just blocks from City Park, City Park Golf Course, Nature & Science Museum & Denver Zoo. This ravishing upgraded home has good bones that still honor its original charm. The original fireplace has a new gas insert. All bathrooms are recently renovated. Master bedroom boasts ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Guest suite in the basement has its own spacious sitting room. Backyard oasis with covered patio, raised garden bed, and playhouse with climbing wall. New windows for energy-efficient climate control. The kitchen has been updated with granite and gorgeous stainless steel appliances. Attached two-car garage especially rare for this area, with plenty of storage space available. Pets considered on a case by case scenario. Please see the interactive Dollhouse tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PDCJLjf1Wzo&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Dahlia Street have any available units?
2635 Dahlia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Dahlia Street have?
Some of 2635 Dahlia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Dahlia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Dahlia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Dahlia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 Dahlia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2635 Dahlia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Dahlia Street offers parking.
Does 2635 Dahlia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Dahlia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Dahlia Street have a pool?
No, 2635 Dahlia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Dahlia Street have accessible units?
No, 2635 Dahlia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Dahlia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Dahlia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
