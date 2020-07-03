2635 Dahlia Street

Amenities

This stunning 3 bed 3 bath house is located just blocks from City Park, City Park Golf Course, Nature & Science Museum & Denver Zoo. This ravishing upgraded home has good bones that still honor its original charm. The original fireplace has a new gas insert. All bathrooms are recently renovated. Master bedroom boasts ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Guest suite in the basement has its own spacious sitting room. Backyard oasis with covered patio, raised garden bed, and playhouse with climbing wall. New windows for energy-efficient climate control. The kitchen has been updated with granite and gorgeous stainless steel appliances. Attached two-car garage especially rare for this area, with plenty of storage space available. Pets considered on a case by case scenario. Please see the interactive Dollhouse tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PDCJLjf1Wzo&mls=1