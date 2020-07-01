2630 Madison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Updated Denver Home for Rent (Park Hill) - Experience authentic Denver living in this beautifully updated, 3 BR/2.5 Ba, home in the great North Park Hill neighborhood across from City Park. Available to rent now. Large ranch style(2,363 sq ft.) with upgraded finishes, natural light, inviting and spacious throughout.



The spacious kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful granite tops, new cabinets, and all stainless appliances. Other key kitchen features include; island with black stovetop, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher, bartop and tons of storage. Enjoy the fireplace on the enclosed lanai/patio/sunroom and the giant, landscaped yard. Large family room with fireplace. Washer/Dryer hookups and 2 car attached garage.



Convenient access to all Denver has to offer. Close to Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver Botanic Gardens, Schools, shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and much more.



Rent: $2,550/month

Included in Rent: Trash

Security Deposit: $2,550



An extra $100 per month will be charged from March 1- October 31 each year to have the beautiful yard maintained



Small dogs will be considered.



To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321



For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495



https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



