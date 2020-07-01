All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

2630 Madison Street

2630 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Madison Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated Denver Home for Rent (Park Hill) - Experience authentic Denver living in this beautifully updated, 3 BR/2.5 Ba, home in the great North Park Hill neighborhood across from City Park. Available to rent now. Large ranch style(2,363 sq ft.) with upgraded finishes, natural light, inviting and spacious throughout.

The spacious kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful granite tops, new cabinets, and all stainless appliances. Other key kitchen features include; island with black stovetop, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher, bartop and tons of storage. Enjoy the fireplace on the enclosed lanai/patio/sunroom and the giant, landscaped yard. Large family room with fireplace. Washer/Dryer hookups and 2 car attached garage.

Convenient access to all Denver has to offer. Close to Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver Botanic Gardens, Schools, shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and much more.

Rent: $2,550/month
Included in Rent: Trash
Security Deposit: $2,550

An extra $100 per month will be charged from March 1- October 31 each year to have the beautiful yard maintained

Small dogs will be considered.

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5027218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Madison Street have any available units?
2630 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Madison Street have?
Some of 2630 Madison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Madison Street offers parking.
Does 2630 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 2630 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 2630 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.

