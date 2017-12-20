All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:08 PM

2630 Madison Street

2630 North Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2630 North Madison Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2630 Madison Street Available 10/15/19 Authentic Downtown Denver Home for Rent (Skyland) - Experience authentic Downtown living in this beautifully updated, 3 BR/2.5 Ba, home in the great Skyland neighborhood across from City Park. Available to rent now. 2 stories (2,363 sq ft.) with upgraded finished, natural light, open and a homey vibe throughout.

The spacious kitchen has been completely upgraded with beautiful granite tops, new cabinets, and all stainless appliances. Other key kitchen features include; island with black stovetop, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher, bartop and tons of storage. Enjoy the fireplace on the enclosed patio and the giant, gorgeously landscaped yard. Large family room with fireplace. Washer/Dryer hookups and 2 car attached garage.

Convenient access to all Denver has to offer. Close to Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver Botanic Gardens, Schools, shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and much more.

Rent: $2,600/month
Trash is included in rent
Security Deposit: $2,600

An extra $100 per month will be charged from March 1- October 31 each year to have the beautiful yard maintained

Sorry, no pets allowed.

To schedule a viewing, please call/text or email us today at 720-442-0321

Ask how you can receive $10 off the application fee!

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Madison Street have any available units?
2630 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Madison Street have?
Some of 2630 Madison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2630 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Madison Street offers parking.
Does 2630 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 2630 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 2630 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
