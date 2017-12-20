Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2630 Madison Street Available 10/15/19 Authentic Downtown Denver Home for Rent (Skyland) - Experience authentic Downtown living in this beautifully updated, 3 BR/2.5 Ba, home in the great Skyland neighborhood across from City Park. Available to rent now. 2 stories (2,363 sq ft.) with upgraded finished, natural light, open and a homey vibe throughout.



The spacious kitchen has been completely upgraded with beautiful granite tops, new cabinets, and all stainless appliances. Other key kitchen features include; island with black stovetop, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher, bartop and tons of storage. Enjoy the fireplace on the enclosed patio and the giant, gorgeously landscaped yard. Large family room with fireplace. Washer/Dryer hookups and 2 car attached garage.



Convenient access to all Denver has to offer. Close to Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver Botanic Gardens, Schools, shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and much more.



Rent: $2,600/month

Trash is included in rent

Security Deposit: $2,600



An extra $100 per month will be charged from March 1- October 31 each year to have the beautiful yard maintained



Sorry, no pets allowed.



(RLNE5027218)