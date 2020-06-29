2622 West 24th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

CONTEMPORARY FINISHES!

FANTASTIC LOCATION!

INCREDIBLE VIEWS!



NOW ONLY $2800.00/ MONTH

AVAILABLE for move in 1/17/2020



Are you looking to live in the heart of Downtown Denver?

Immerse yourself in the culture, entertainment, shopping and restaurant options-and be one of the very first to live in this amazing, recently built town home. This property is in the popular Jefferson Park area right off of I-25 and 23rd Street. It boasts panoramic views of Downtown Denver's skyline, Sports Authority Field and Colorado's expansive mountain range. The unit's over-sized rooftop terrace gives you a front row seat to the city's gorgeous sunrise & sunsets. Some of the other amenities in this three level new build include:



2 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

350 sq foot rooftop terrace

2 Car attached tandem garage

Laundry Room with stacked washer and dryer

Stainless steel appliances

Built-in Pantry storage

Sleek Quartz countertops

Grey and cool tone finishes

Modern Gas fireplace

Additional deck off living room on 2nd floor

Upgraded backsplash

French door refridgerator with ice maker

Kitchen island

Marble surround walk-in shower

Oversized master bath vanity

Spacious walk-in custom closet

Custom Kitchen cabinets with Euro-Glass

Gas Range with vented hood



Personal Renter's Insurance Required

Up to two pets (no more than 80lbs each) possible with owner approval first

Water, Sewer Water, Trash Removal included in rent.

Landscaping & Snow removal included in rent.



Schedule your showing today!!

$2,800.00/ MONTH

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.