Denver, CO
2622 West 24th Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:19 PM

2622 West 24th Avenue

2622 West 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2622 West 24th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CONTEMPORARY FINISHES!
FANTASTIC LOCATION!
INCREDIBLE VIEWS!

NOW ONLY $2800.00/ MONTH
AVAILABLE for move in 1/17/2020

Are you looking to live in the heart of Downtown Denver?
Immerse yourself in the culture, entertainment, shopping and restaurant options-and be one of the very first to live in this amazing, recently built town home. This property is in the popular Jefferson Park area right off of I-25 and 23rd Street. It boasts panoramic views of Downtown Denver's skyline, Sports Authority Field and Colorado's expansive mountain range. The unit's over-sized rooftop terrace gives you a front row seat to the city's gorgeous sunrise & sunsets. Some of the other amenities in this three level new build include:

2 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
350 sq foot rooftop terrace
2 Car attached tandem garage
Laundry Room with stacked washer and dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Built-in Pantry storage
Sleek Quartz countertops
Grey and cool tone finishes
Modern Gas fireplace
Additional deck off living room on 2nd floor
Upgraded backsplash
French door refridgerator with ice maker
Kitchen island
Marble surround walk-in shower
Oversized master bath vanity
Spacious walk-in custom closet
Custom Kitchen cabinets with Euro-Glass
Gas Range with vented hood

Personal Renter's Insurance Required
Up to two pets (no more than 80lbs each) possible with owner approval first
Water, Sewer Water, Trash Removal included in rent.
Landscaping & Snow removal included in rent.

Schedule your showing today!!
$2,800.00/ MONTH
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 West 24th Avenue have any available units?
2622 West 24th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 West 24th Avenue have?
Some of 2622 West 24th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 West 24th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2622 West 24th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 West 24th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 West 24th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2622 West 24th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2622 West 24th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2622 West 24th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2622 West 24th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 West 24th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2622 West 24th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2622 West 24th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2622 West 24th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 West 24th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 West 24th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
