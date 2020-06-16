All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2621 N York St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2621 N York St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2621 N York St

2621 York Street · (720) 568-9731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2621 York Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful classic bungalow boast lots of original woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, and large spacious rooms. Original Stained glass, Fire place ,and built ins are gracious! Great yard, perfect location, across from City Park. GORGEOUS NEW BATH, HIGH CEILINGS, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT! Brand new modern kitchen done by professional interior designer, brand new plumbing.
Beautiful classic bungalow boast lots of original woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, and large spacious rooms. Original Stained glass, Fire place ,and built ins are gracious! Great yard, perfect location, across from City Park. GORGEOUS NEW BATH, HIGH CEILINGS, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT! Brand new modern kitchen done by professional interior designer, brand new plumbing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 N York St have any available units?
2621 N York St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 N York St have?
Some of 2621 N York St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 N York St currently offering any rent specials?
2621 N York St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 N York St pet-friendly?
No, 2621 N York St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2621 N York St offer parking?
Yes, 2621 N York St does offer parking.
Does 2621 N York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 N York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 N York St have a pool?
No, 2621 N York St does not have a pool.
Does 2621 N York St have accessible units?
No, 2621 N York St does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 N York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 N York St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2621 N York St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity