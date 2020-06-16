2621 N York St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful classic bungalow boast lots of original woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, and large spacious rooms. Original Stained glass, Fire place ,and built ins are gracious! Great yard, perfect location, across from City Park. GORGEOUS NEW BATH, HIGH CEILINGS, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT! Brand new modern kitchen done by professional interior designer, brand new plumbing.

Beautiful classic bungalow boast lots of original woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, and large spacious rooms. Original Stained glass, Fire place ,and built ins are gracious! Great yard, perfect location, across from City Park. GORGEOUS NEW BATH, HIGH CEILINGS, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT! Brand new modern kitchen done by professional interior designer, brand new plumbing.