Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:23 PM

2608 Geneva St

2608 Geneva Street · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Geneva Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/625ff92074 ---- Main Level McStain Carriage Home with 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath with an Office and 800 sq ft of living space is located in East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton. Open floor plan with hardwood floors ? lives much larger than listed square footage! Large eat-in Kitchen opens up to Great Room ? ideal for entertaining! Spacious Kitchen with granite counters, hickory cabinets and built in microwave. Master Suite with Large Master Bedroom & Bathroom and walk-in closet. All appliances (including washer/dryer) and window coverings are included. One car detached Garage. Blocks from East Bridge Town Center, F-15 Pool and Stanley Marketplace! Close proximity to the East 29th Avenue Town Center, Founders Green, Central Park Recreation Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123-Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path(36 miles worth!), 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/Willow Elementary/Inspire/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Quebec Square, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 13th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walk To East Bridge Town Center Walk To Stanley Marketplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Geneva St have any available units?
2608 Geneva St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Geneva St have?
Some of 2608 Geneva St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Geneva St currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Geneva St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Geneva St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Geneva St is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Geneva St offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Geneva St offers parking.
Does 2608 Geneva St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 Geneva St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Geneva St have a pool?
Yes, 2608 Geneva St has a pool.
Does 2608 Geneva St have accessible units?
No, 2608 Geneva St does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Geneva St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Geneva St does not have units with dishwashers.

