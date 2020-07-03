2608 Geneva St

Amenities
Main Level McStain Carriage Home with 1 Bedroom & 1 Bath with an Office and 800 sq ft of living space is located in East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton. Open floor plan with hardwood floors ? lives much larger than listed square footage! Large eat-in Kitchen opens up to Great Room ? ideal for entertaining! Spacious Kitchen with granite counters, hickory cabinets and built in microwave. Master Suite with Large Master Bedroom & Bathroom and walk-in closet. All appliances (including washer/dryer) and window coverings are included. One car detached Garage. Blocks from East Bridge Town Center, F-15 Pool and Stanley Marketplace! Close proximity to the East 29th Avenue Town Center, Founders Green, Central Park Recreation Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123-Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path(36 miles worth!), 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/Willow Elementary/Inspire/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Quebec Square, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 13th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walk To East Bridge Town Center Walk To Stanley Marketplace