2605 E 43rd Ave.

Amenities
Be the first to enjoy all of the upgrades in this totally remodeled 2-bedroom in the historic Swansea neighborhood.
All new kitchen features stainless and black appliances, including refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave and a dishwasher! Just off the kitchen is a small breakfast nook, plus the new stacked washer and dryer.
The living room features a huge front window that lets in tons of light. It's freshly painted, like the rest of the apartment, in a cool gray tone, and offers a spacious coat closet. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the apartment makes for easy maintenance.
Two good-sized bedrooms, each with a large closet, plus a combo light/fan to keep you cool.
The bathroom has been remodeled top to bottom and features a great tile tub surround, plus all new vanity, medicine cabinet, toilet and fixtures. Extra closet in the hall for linens or other storage.
This is the middle unit of a one-story triplex and features a fenced back yard that you share with the tenants next door. Your well-behaved adult dog or cat is welcome with an additional deposit and fees -- please ask for details. (Sorry, due to Denver laws, we cannot accept pit bull or pit bull mixes.) Front yard and fencing will get a facelift in the spring.
The Elyria-Swansea neighborhood is centrally located on the northeast part of town, with quick access to light-rail, I-70, City Park and the Zoo. If you're a baseball fan, 40th will take you to Blake St. and Coors Field and all of downtown. Also nearby is the Swansea Rec Center and Park.
TERMS: Rent is $1,375; deposit is $1,375 with approved credit. One-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric / gas; landlord pays water/sewer/trash. Tenants are responsible for yard care. Application fee is $50 for up to two adults; all tenants 18 and older must apply. Section 8 is OK. Sorry, NO SMOKERS, including NO CANNABIS use. $100 Lease prep fee if approved. We do credit checks. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.