Denver, CO
2605 E 43rd Ave.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:57 PM

2605 E 43rd Ave.

2605 East 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2605 East 43rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80216
Elyria Swansea

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Be the first to enjoy all of the upgrades in this totally remodeled 2-bedroom in the historic Swansea neighborhood.

All new kitchen features stainless and black appliances, including refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave and a dishwasher! Just off the kitchen is a small breakfast nook, plus the new stacked washer and dryer.

The living room features a huge front window that lets in tons of light. It's freshly painted, like the rest of the apartment, in a cool gray tone, and offers a spacious coat closet. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the apartment makes for easy maintenance.

Two good-sized bedrooms, each with a large closet, plus a combo light/fan to keep you cool.

The bathroom has been remodeled top to bottom and features a great tile tub surround, plus all new vanity, medicine cabinet, toilet and fixtures. Extra closet in the hall for linens or other storage.

This is the middle unit of a one-story triplex and features a fenced back yard that you share with the tenants next door. Your well-behaved adult dog or cat is welcome with an additional deposit and fees -- please ask for details. (Sorry, due to Denver laws, we cannot accept pit bull or pit bull mixes.) Front yard and fencing will get a facelift in the spring.

The Elyria-Swansea neighborhood is centrally located on the northeast part of town, with quick access to light-rail, I-70, City Park and the Zoo. If you're a baseball fan, 40th will take you to Blake St. and Coors Field and all of downtown. Also nearby is the Swansea Rec Center and Park.

TERMS: Rent is $1,375; deposit is $1,375 with approved credit. One-year or longer lease. Tenant pays electric / gas; landlord pays water/sewer/trash. Tenants are responsible for yard care. Application fee is $50 for up to two adults; all tenants 18 and older must apply. Section 8 is OK. Sorry, NO SMOKERS, including NO CANNABIS use. $100 Lease prep fee if approved. We do credit checks. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 E 43rd Ave. have any available units?
2605 E 43rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 E 43rd Ave. have?
Some of 2605 E 43rd Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 E 43rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2605 E 43rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 E 43rd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 E 43rd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2605 E 43rd Ave. offer parking?
No, 2605 E 43rd Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2605 E 43rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 E 43rd Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 E 43rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 2605 E 43rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2605 E 43rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2605 E 43rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 E 43rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 E 43rd Ave. has units with dishwashers.

