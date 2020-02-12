2558 Central Park Boulevard

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a5ff4f07f ---- GREAT LOCATION: Close to Denver School of the Arts! Neighborhood parks, shops & restaurants at Eastbridge Town Center as well as Stanley Marketplace. Stanley Marketplace and Makola African Market, Starbucks, Etai\'s Bakery Cafe and Logan House Coffee Company are nearby. Close to popular restaurants such as Mici Handcrafted Italian- Stapleton, and Della Radice. Super close to Greenway Belt Park, Puddle Jumper Park and Aviator Park. BRIGHT, LIGHT & BEAUTIFUL: Updated with brand new stainless appliances, and new carpets. Enjoy the kitchen island! FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN AND LOTS OF STORAGE: Open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with stainless appliances, kitchen island, and dedicated pantry. 2 Car Garage and private yard! All 3 bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath. SCHOOLS: Nearby schools include The Montessori Children\'s House of Denver, Westerly Creek Elementary School and Denver School of Science And Technology: Stapleton High School. NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Up to 2 Dogs welcome. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo pet rent. No more than 2 dogs. All pets must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants pay for gas/electric and a flat $35/mo fee that covers water/sewer. Trash Included. Tenant responsible for optional utilities like internet, phone, cable, compost. 12 mo lease preferred. Attached 2 Car Garage Front Porch Private Courtyard Private Entrance Side Porch Stapleton Schools Washer/Dryer In Unit