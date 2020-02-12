All apartments in Denver
2558 Central Park Boulevard

2558 Central Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2558 Central Park Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a5ff4f07f ---- GREAT LOCATION: Close to Denver School of the Arts! Neighborhood parks, shops & restaurants at Eastbridge Town Center as well as Stanley Marketplace. Stanley Marketplace and Makola African Market, Starbucks, Etai\'s Bakery Cafe and Logan House Coffee Company are nearby. Close to popular restaurants such as Mici Handcrafted Italian- Stapleton, and Della Radice. Super close to Greenway Belt Park, Puddle Jumper Park and Aviator Park. BRIGHT, LIGHT & BEAUTIFUL: Updated with brand new stainless appliances, and new carpets. Enjoy the kitchen island! FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN AND LOTS OF STORAGE: Open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with stainless appliances, kitchen island, and dedicated pantry. 2 Car Garage and private yard! All 3 bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath. SCHOOLS: Nearby schools include The Montessori Children\'s House of Denver, Westerly Creek Elementary School and Denver School of Science And Technology: Stapleton High School. NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Up to 2 Dogs welcome. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo pet rent. No more than 2 dogs. All pets must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants pay for gas/electric and a flat $35/mo fee that covers water/sewer. Trash Included. Tenant responsible for optional utilities like internet, phone, cable, compost. 12 mo lease preferred. Attached 2 Car Garage Front Porch Private Courtyard Private Entrance Side Porch Stapleton Schools Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2558 Central Park Boulevard have any available units?
2558 Central Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2558 Central Park Boulevard have?
Some of 2558 Central Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2558 Central Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2558 Central Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2558 Central Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2558 Central Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2558 Central Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2558 Central Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2558 Central Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2558 Central Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2558 Central Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2558 Central Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2558 Central Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2558 Central Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2558 Central Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2558 Central Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

