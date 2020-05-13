All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2538 Julian Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2538 Julian Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2538 Julian Street

2538 North Julian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2538 North Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2br/1ba Cute Highlands Home; fully furnished - Property Id: 87336

AVAILABLE February 22 (and possibly sooner)

LEASE TERM: Anywhere between 1 and 12 months. Month-to-month is an option.

DESCRIPTION: Adorable 2br/1ba in the Highlands. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit. Private fenced-in yard/patio.

LOCATION: Blocks away from restaurants and shops on 32nd & Lowell. Walking distance from Safeway and Sloan's Lake.

INCLUDES electric, water, cable, and internet. FULLY FURNISHED.

TEXT Jess at 720-339-5111 if interested!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87336
Property Id 87336

(RLNE4651514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Julian Street have any available units?
2538 Julian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2538 Julian Street have?
Some of 2538 Julian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Julian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Julian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2538 Julian Street is pet friendly.
Does 2538 Julian Street offer parking?
No, 2538 Julian Street does not offer parking.
Does 2538 Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2538 Julian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Julian Street have a pool?
No, 2538 Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 2538 Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 2538 Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2538 Julian Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University