2538 Julian Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2br/1ba Cute Highlands Home; fully furnished - Property Id: 87336



AVAILABLE February 22 (and possibly sooner)



LEASE TERM: Anywhere between 1 and 12 months. Month-to-month is an option.



DESCRIPTION: Adorable 2br/1ba in the Highlands. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Washer/dryer in unit. Private fenced-in yard/patio.



LOCATION: Blocks away from restaurants and shops on 32nd & Lowell. Walking distance from Safeway and Sloan's Lake.



INCLUDES electric, water, cable, and internet. FULLY FURNISHED.



TEXT Jess at 720-339-5111 if interested!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87336

