2525 Olive St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

New to the rental market...This charming ranch house has just undergone significant improvements. New Roof, New Windows, New Paint, New Garage door and main sewer line. All things that keep utility costs down and make it easy care. Set back from the street you have a beautiful front lawn. On the main is the front living room, dining space and kitchen. The counters are updated. There is tons of natural light throughout. There are 2 Bedrooms and an updated full bath on the main as well. Downstairs you have the 3rd BDR with full egress, a second room that can be a living room, the laundry room and a 1/2 bath. Convenient and close to everything in Denver. There is an attached one car garage and the back yard is fenced and gated with alley access. There is extra parking in the back driveway along with street parking options. RoxEdge Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws.