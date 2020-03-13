250 S Lafayette St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic little 2 bed, 1 bath Wash Park home/duplex. 2.5 blocks from North side of Park. Second bedroom is small, would work well as office. Original charm and recent updates throughout home.



Home includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans, gas stove, Washer and Dryer, claw foot tub, and additional 600 plus square feet of partially finished basement. Very usable space, would work well as second TV or living space area.



Exterior of home includes: Front West facing porch, large fenced in back yard, rear patio area, detached 1 car garage, and solar panels on roof to reduce energy bill.



Call Laura with Woodruff Property Mgmt 303-500-3101 for details