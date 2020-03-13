All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

250 S Lafayette St

250 South Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

250 South Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic little 2 bed, 1 bath Wash Park home/duplex. 2.5 blocks from North side of Park. Second bedroom is small, would work well as office. Original charm and recent updates throughout home.

Home includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans, gas stove, Washer and Dryer, claw foot tub, and additional 600 plus square feet of partially finished basement. Very usable space, would work well as second TV or living space area.

Exterior of home includes: Front West facing porch, large fenced in back yard, rear patio area, detached 1 car garage, and solar panels on roof to reduce energy bill.

Call Laura with Woodruff Property Mgmt 303-500-3101 for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 S Lafayette St have any available units?
250 S Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 S Lafayette St have?
Some of 250 S Lafayette St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 S Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
250 S Lafayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 S Lafayette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 S Lafayette St is pet friendly.
Does 250 S Lafayette St offer parking?
Yes, 250 S Lafayette St offers parking.
Does 250 S Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 S Lafayette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 S Lafayette St have a pool?
No, 250 S Lafayette St does not have a pool.
Does 250 S Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 250 S Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 250 S Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 S Lafayette St does not have units with dishwashers.

