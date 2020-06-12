All apartments in Denver
2491 S Corona St
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

2491 S Corona St

2491 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

2491 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 12/18/19 Duplex near Harvard Gulch - Property Id: 186575

Spacious, 2-bedroom unit in duplex with beautifully-remodeled kitchen and bath including granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. You'll have your own fenced-in front yard (with lawn service included), and you'll also have use of half a 2-car garage. Outside your kitchen is a private deck for your BBQ and entertaining. Unit has its own washer/dryer and central A/C.

Available mid-December. $1625/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186575
Property Id 186575

(RLNE5368601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2491 S Corona St have any available units?
2491 S Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2491 S Corona St have?
Some of 2491 S Corona St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2491 S Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
2491 S Corona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2491 S Corona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2491 S Corona St is pet friendly.
Does 2491 S Corona St offer parking?
Yes, 2491 S Corona St offers parking.
Does 2491 S Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2491 S Corona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2491 S Corona St have a pool?
No, 2491 S Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 2491 S Corona St have accessible units?
No, 2491 S Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 2491 S Corona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2491 S Corona St has units with dishwashers.

