2491 S Corona St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 12/18/19 Duplex near Harvard Gulch - Property Id: 186575



Spacious, 2-bedroom unit in duplex with beautifully-remodeled kitchen and bath including granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. You'll have your own fenced-in front yard (with lawn service included), and you'll also have use of half a 2-car garage. Outside your kitchen is a private deck for your BBQ and entertaining. Unit has its own washer/dryer and central A/C.



Available mid-December. $1625/month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186575

Property Id 186575



(RLNE5368601)