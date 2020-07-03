2462 South Ogden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 2206 square feet of living space! This home sits directly on Harvard Gulch Park!



Enjoy cooking you favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, a cozy living room, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the fenced in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Rosedale Park. Porter Adventist Hospital is walking distance and Swedish Medical center and the University of Denver are a short drive away. Nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, & South High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.