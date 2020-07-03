All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:07 PM

2462 South Ogden Street

2462 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2462 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 2206 square feet of living space! This home sits directly on Harvard Gulch Park!

Enjoy cooking you favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, a cozy living room, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the fenced in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Rosedale Park. Porter Adventist Hospital is walking distance and Swedish Medical center and the University of Denver are a short drive away. Nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Middle School, & South High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 South Ogden Street have any available units?
2462 South Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2462 South Ogden Street have?
Some of 2462 South Ogden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 South Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2462 South Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 South Ogden Street pet-friendly?
No, 2462 South Ogden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2462 South Ogden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2462 South Ogden Street offers parking.
Does 2462 South Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2462 South Ogden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 South Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 2462 South Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2462 South Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 2462 South Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 South Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2462 South Ogden Street has units with dishwashers.

