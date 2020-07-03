2456 Syracuse St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4bb0e407d ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM to view all of our current listings.*** Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome with over 1900 sq ft of living space located in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton. Unique 0pen floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and surround sound in Great Room. Master Suite has 5 piece Bath with an oversize soaking tub, walk-in closet and private balcony. Kitchen has upgraded maple cabinets, hardwood floors and island/breakfast bar. Incredible mountain views from the balcony of Dining Room. 2 Car Alley Loaded Garage. Splash in the Aviator Pool or grab lunch in the East 29th Ave Town Center - both just blocks away! Across from Fred Thomas Park and close proximity to the East Bridge Town Center, 80 Acre Central Park with playground, sledding hill and soccer fields, Greenway Park, Stanley Marketplace, the other five Community Pools, Light Rail Station, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Walking-Biking Path(36 miles worth!) and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Bill Roberts/Isabella Bird/Willow/Inspire/DSA/DSST Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 27th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Town Center