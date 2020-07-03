All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:43 PM

2456 Syracuse St

2456 Syracuse Street · No Longer Available
Location

2456 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4bb0e407d ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM to view all of our current listings.*** Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome with over 1900 sq ft of living space located in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton. Unique 0pen floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and surround sound in Great Room. Master Suite has 5 piece Bath with an oversize soaking tub, walk-in closet and private balcony. Kitchen has upgraded maple cabinets, hardwood floors and island/breakfast bar. Incredible mountain views from the balcony of Dining Room. 2 Car Alley Loaded Garage. Splash in the Aviator Pool or grab lunch in the East 29th Ave Town Center - both just blocks away! Across from Fred Thomas Park and close proximity to the East Bridge Town Center, 80 Acre Central Park with playground, sledding hill and soccer fields, Greenway Park, Stanley Marketplace, the other five Community Pools, Light Rail Station, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Walking-Biking Path(36 miles worth!) and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Bill Roberts/Isabella Bird/Willow/Inspire/DSA/DSST Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 27th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 Syracuse St have any available units?
2456 Syracuse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 Syracuse St have?
Some of 2456 Syracuse St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 Syracuse St currently offering any rent specials?
2456 Syracuse St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 Syracuse St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2456 Syracuse St is pet friendly.
Does 2456 Syracuse St offer parking?
Yes, 2456 Syracuse St offers parking.
Does 2456 Syracuse St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 Syracuse St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 Syracuse St have a pool?
Yes, 2456 Syracuse St has a pool.
Does 2456 Syracuse St have accessible units?
No, 2456 Syracuse St does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 Syracuse St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2456 Syracuse St does not have units with dishwashers.

