Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

245 S Clarkson St

245 S Clarkson St · No Longer Available
Location

245 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Bungalow situated in West Wash Park/Speer neighborhood!. This home has been nicely updated while maintaining it's original charm. There is a spacious entry way with a travertine tiled floor that leads to the formal sitting room and dining room with original features like stained glass windows, built in book shelves, fire place, and hard wood floors.

The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Silestone countertops, and maple cabinets. Right off of the kitchen is a bright and cheery flex space that works great for a family room or an office.

The bathroom has been updated to include a pedestal sink, newer toilet, crown molding, and a hammered tin ceiling.

There are two large bedrooms, each with a generously sized closet.

There is a carpeted bonus space in the basement to use as you choose and laundry is located on the main floor!

Outside you will find mature landscaping, a treks deck, and beautiful old trees!

There is a one car garage and street parking.

- 1904 Bungalow
- 5 minutes to I-25, 10 minutes to
downtown and 5 minutes to Cherry Creek
- Walking distance to cafes, shops, parks, bike paths, and public transportation
- Two bed/1 bath
- Formal sitting room with fireplace,
stained glass windows and built in
bookshelves
- Formal dining room with beautiful
curved wall and original chandelier
- Modern kitchen
- Updated bathroom
- Large, carpeted family room/office off the kitchen flooded with natural light
- Laundry closet on main floor with energy saving washer and dryer
- Flex room in basement
- Large front and backyards with mature landscaping and privacy fencing
- Newer Trex deck in backyard, shaded by a lovely 100 year old tree
- Single car garage with alley access and extensive storage shelving
- Additional street parking available

Home is available April 15th. Rent is $2,300/month. Deposit is $2,500. $100 key deposit. Pets negotiable. No smoking please. Contact 720.626.8371 to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 S Clarkson St have any available units?
245 S Clarkson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 S Clarkson St have?
Some of 245 S Clarkson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 S Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
245 S Clarkson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 S Clarkson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 S Clarkson St is pet friendly.
Does 245 S Clarkson St offer parking?
Yes, 245 S Clarkson St offers parking.
Does 245 S Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 S Clarkson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 S Clarkson St have a pool?
No, 245 S Clarkson St does not have a pool.
Does 245 S Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 245 S Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 245 S Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 S Clarkson St does not have units with dishwashers.
