245 S Clarkson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Bungalow situated in West Wash Park/Speer neighborhood!. This home has been nicely updated while maintaining it's original charm. There is a spacious entry way with a travertine tiled floor that leads to the formal sitting room and dining room with original features like stained glass windows, built in book shelves, fire place, and hard wood floors.



The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Silestone countertops, and maple cabinets. Right off of the kitchen is a bright and cheery flex space that works great for a family room or an office.



The bathroom has been updated to include a pedestal sink, newer toilet, crown molding, and a hammered tin ceiling.



There are two large bedrooms, each with a generously sized closet.



There is a carpeted bonus space in the basement to use as you choose and laundry is located on the main floor!



Outside you will find mature landscaping, a treks deck, and beautiful old trees!



There is a one car garage and street parking.



- 1904 Bungalow

- 5 minutes to I-25, 10 minutes to

downtown and 5 minutes to Cherry Creek

- Walking distance to cafes, shops, parks, bike paths, and public transportation

- Two bed/1 bath

- Formal sitting room with fireplace,

stained glass windows and built in

bookshelves

- Formal dining room with beautiful

curved wall and original chandelier

- Modern kitchen

- Updated bathroom

- Large, carpeted family room/office off the kitchen flooded with natural light

- Laundry closet on main floor with energy saving washer and dryer

- Flex room in basement

- Large front and backyards with mature landscaping and privacy fencing

- Newer Trex deck in backyard, shaded by a lovely 100 year old tree

- Single car garage with alley access and extensive storage shelving

- Additional street parking available



Home is available April 15th. Rent is $2,300/month. Deposit is $2,500. $100 key deposit. Pets negotiable. No smoking please. Contact 720.626.8371 to set up a showing.