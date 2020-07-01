2442 Irving Street

Amenities
Updated Home w/ Brand New Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Back Yard & Above-Garage Game Room!
AVAILABILITY DATE: October 1st, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 dog is permitted. No cats are permitted.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/654118
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Private Office could serve as 4th bedroom or kid's room!
* High end updates
* Newly finished basement w/ living room, bathroom, and bedroom!
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands / Sloans Lake neighborhood
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Washer and dryer included
* ENORMOUS fenced back yard
* Large above-garage game room / man cave with window AC unit
* Stainless grill included
* Raised garden bed
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached oversized 1-car garage, 1 reserved non-covered space next to garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC. Furnace heat.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Highland Rental
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/654118
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:
This property does not accept Section 8 / Housing Assistance.
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
