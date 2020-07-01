All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2442 Irving Street

2442 North Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

2442 North Irving Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Home w/ Brand New Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Back Yard & Above-Garage Game Room!

AVAILABILITY DATE: October 1st, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 dog is permitted. No cats are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/654118

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Private Office could serve as 4th bedroom or kid's room!
* High end updates
* Newly finished basement w/ living room, bathroom, and bedroom!
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands / Sloans Lake neighborhood
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Washer and dryer included
* ENORMOUS fenced back yard
* Large above-garage game room / man cave with window AC unit
* Stainless grill included
* Raised garden bed

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached oversized 1-car garage, 1 reserved non-covered space next to garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC. Furnace heat.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Highland Rental
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/654118

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

This property does not accept Section 8 / Housing Assistance.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Irving Street have any available units?
2442 Irving Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 Irving Street have?
Some of 2442 Irving Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Irving Street currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Irving Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Irving Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 Irving Street is pet friendly.
Does 2442 Irving Street offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Irving Street offers parking.
Does 2442 Irving Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 Irving Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Irving Street have a pool?
No, 2442 Irving Street does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Irving Street have accessible units?
No, 2442 Irving Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Irving Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Irving Street does not have units with dishwashers.

