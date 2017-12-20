All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2422 E 36th Ave

2422 East 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2422 East 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/079b535003 ----
Available for immediate move in.
Offers: Just reduced for quick Move In
All showings can be scheduled online 24/7 for your convenience.
(Looking for an April move in? Check out our listing at 2426 E 36th Ave. )
Pet free, Smoke free residence

Cute end unit row home on large shared corner lot. Completely updated and remodeled in 2013. Enjoy cooking on a gas stove. Microwave, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Washer and Dryer are included in the home. One reserved parking spot just steps away and additional street parking directly in front. Plenty of storage with two closets in the bedroom and two additional closets in the living room. Common area courtyard with room to enjoy your own personal garden and/or dining al fresco.

Location!! 2.5 miles to Downtown with easy access to City Park, Rino, Light Rail, and I-70 all less than 1 mile away.
Walking distance just a few blocks to Rivers and Roads Coffee, Nola Voodoo Tavern and The Plimoth.
2 Blocks to nearest RTD bus stops at 36th Ave and York St.
38th and Blake Station is the closet Light Rail Station.

Maximum occupancy 2.
Trash and lawn mowing included in rent.
Resident pays all other utilities. $25 monthly flat fee for water.
$30 application fee per applicant
$1000 Security Deposit

Attentive management company looking for clean, respectful and responsible long term tenant.
Interested? Please download and review our Application Criteria and Application in advance. You can find the link to the right in green below rental amount. We would be happy to answer any questions you have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 E 36th Ave have any available units?
2422 E 36th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 E 36th Ave have?
Some of 2422 E 36th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 E 36th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2422 E 36th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 E 36th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2422 E 36th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2422 E 36th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2422 E 36th Ave offers parking.
Does 2422 E 36th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 E 36th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 E 36th Ave have a pool?
No, 2422 E 36th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2422 E 36th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2422 E 36th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 E 36th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 E 36th Ave has units with dishwashers.

