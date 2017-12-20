2422 E 36th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Available for immediate move in.

Offers: Just reduced for quick Move In

All showings can be scheduled online 24/7 for your convenience.

(Looking for an April move in? Check out our listing at 2426 E 36th Ave. )

Pet free, Smoke free residence



Cute end unit row home on large shared corner lot. Completely updated and remodeled in 2013. Enjoy cooking on a gas stove. Microwave, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Washer and Dryer are included in the home. One reserved parking spot just steps away and additional street parking directly in front. Plenty of storage with two closets in the bedroom and two additional closets in the living room. Common area courtyard with room to enjoy your own personal garden and/or dining al fresco.



Location!! 2.5 miles to Downtown with easy access to City Park, Rino, Light Rail, and I-70 all less than 1 mile away.

Walking distance just a few blocks to Rivers and Roads Coffee, Nola Voodoo Tavern and The Plimoth.

2 Blocks to nearest RTD bus stops at 36th Ave and York St.

38th and Blake Station is the closet Light Rail Station.



Maximum occupancy 2.

Trash and lawn mowing included in rent.

Resident pays all other utilities. $25 monthly flat fee for water.

$30 application fee per applicant

$1000 Security Deposit



Attentive management company looking for clean, respectful and responsible long term tenant.

Interested? Please download and review our Application Criteria and Application in advance. You can find the link to the right in green below rental amount. We would be happy to answer any questions you have.