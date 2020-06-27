2356 Clay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking pet friendly

Newly Update Home in Jefferson Park - Location, Location, Location!! Minutes from downtown, Lohi, Highlands, and Sloan's Lake, this newly updated one-bedroom is in the ideal Denver location.



Freshly remodeled one bedroom within a triplex with modern design finishes and featured ledge stone accent wall and new designer porcelain plank style flooring. Situated in the heart of Jefferson Park and blocks from Bronco Stadium at Mile High Stadium. This unit features a new HVAC unit, a new hot water heater and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Convenient location close to restaurants and shopping, micro breweries within LoHi, Highlands and downtown. Owner is eligible for one street parking permit as well as one guest parking permit through the county. Don't miss out on this hidden gem in Downtown Denver's hottest neighborhood!



Fully furnished, 1bed/1bath, convertible couch for guests, dishwasher, brand new washer/dryer, optional parking permit from City, cable ready, AC units available.



Small dog considered, but preferably no pets. 12-month lease desired, with option to renew.



Email: Katie@morganpropertiesboulder.com



No Cats Allowed



