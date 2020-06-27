All apartments in Denver
2356 Clay Street
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

2356 Clay Street

2356 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2356 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
pet friendly
Newly Update Home in Jefferson Park - Location, Location, Location!! Minutes from downtown, Lohi, Highlands, and Sloan's Lake, this newly updated one-bedroom is in the ideal Denver location.

Freshly remodeled one bedroom within a triplex with modern design finishes and featured ledge stone accent wall and new designer porcelain plank style flooring. Situated in the heart of Jefferson Park and blocks from Bronco Stadium at Mile High Stadium. This unit features a new HVAC unit, a new hot water heater and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Convenient location close to restaurants and shopping, micro breweries within LoHi, Highlands and downtown. Owner is eligible for one street parking permit as well as one guest parking permit through the county. Don't miss out on this hidden gem in Downtown Denver's hottest neighborhood!

Fully furnished, 1bed/1bath, convertible couch for guests, dishwasher, brand new washer/dryer, optional parking permit from City, cable ready, AC units available.

Small dog considered, but preferably no pets. 12-month lease desired, with option to renew.

Email: Katie@morganpropertiesboulder.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5022049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2356 Clay Street have any available units?
2356 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2356 Clay Street have?
Some of 2356 Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2356 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2356 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2356 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2356 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 2356 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 2356 Clay Street offers parking.
Does 2356 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2356 Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2356 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 2356 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2356 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 2356 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2356 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2356 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
