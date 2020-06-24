All apartments in Denver
2345 Walnut St Unit 24
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

2345 Walnut St Unit 24

2345 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

2345 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
bocce court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Amazing townhouse opportunity located in Ballpark/LODO neighborhood.

Bright and airy with skylights, floor to ceiling windows, and open staircases - the home features upgrades throughout including hard wood floors, chefs kitchen, cozy fireplace in the living room, rooftop terrace, and a private two car attached garage.

2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; walnut hardwood floors; gas appliances; washer/dryer; 2 balconies; and rooftop terrace (with serviced spa hot tub negotiable). ADT Alarm System installed (optional monitoring negotiable).

View a 3D walk through - http://pmi-cedarboldt.video/z30dm6

Decor and furnishings throughout this home are modern, comfortable, and very tastefully appointed. The kitchen is adorned with granite, stainless steel, and chic cabinets, featuring slab counter tops, upgraded appliances, and a large center island. The bedrooms each contain their own private full bathrooms and have large closet and storage spaces.

Just a short walk to the downtown financial district. Enjoy the best restaurants and bars in LoDo or RiNo. Experience phenomenal 360 degree views from the rooftop deck and see Coors Field fireworks just blocks from the source. Enjoy the patio and watch one of the best sunset views of the Rocky Mountain front range from downtown Denver. This townhome is secluded and tucked away, yet is central to so much activity that itï¿½??s the best location of all downtown neighborhoods.

Schedule a viewing today!

$3,350/month for rent; $4,500 security deposit. Owner pays HOA fee (includes water, sewer, and trash). Tenant pays for all other utilities (Xcel, data plan, etc.). Pets welcome subject to approval plus related charges and deposits.

No smoking tobacco or marijuana within or on the premises and absolutely no marijuana growing on the property. Application approval is subject to criminal and residential history background checks as well as minimum credit score and income or financial resource requirements. $50 Processing fee per resident applicant over 18 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 have any available units?
2345 Walnut St Unit 24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 have?
Some of 2345 Walnut St Unit 24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Walnut St Unit 24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 is pet friendly.
Does 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 offers parking.
Does 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 have a pool?
No, 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 have accessible units?
No, 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2345 Walnut St Unit 24 has units with dishwashers.
