2345 Walnut St Unit 24

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system bocce court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Amazing townhouse opportunity located in Ballpark/LODO neighborhood.



Bright and airy with skylights, floor to ceiling windows, and open staircases - the home features upgrades throughout including hard wood floors, chefs kitchen, cozy fireplace in the living room, rooftop terrace, and a private two car attached garage.



2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; walnut hardwood floors; gas appliances; washer/dryer; 2 balconies; and rooftop terrace (with serviced spa hot tub negotiable). ADT Alarm System installed (optional monitoring negotiable).



View a 3D walk through - http://pmi-cedarboldt.video/z30dm6



Decor and furnishings throughout this home are modern, comfortable, and very tastefully appointed. The kitchen is adorned with granite, stainless steel, and chic cabinets, featuring slab counter tops, upgraded appliances, and a large center island. The bedrooms each contain their own private full bathrooms and have large closet and storage spaces.



Just a short walk to the downtown financial district. Enjoy the best restaurants and bars in LoDo or RiNo. Experience phenomenal 360 degree views from the rooftop deck and see Coors Field fireworks just blocks from the source. Enjoy the patio and watch one of the best sunset views of the Rocky Mountain front range from downtown Denver. This townhome is secluded and tucked away, yet is central to so much activity that itï¿½??s the best location of all downtown neighborhoods.



Schedule a viewing today!



$3,350/month for rent; $4,500 security deposit. Owner pays HOA fee (includes water, sewer, and trash). Tenant pays for all other utilities (Xcel, data plan, etc.). Pets welcome subject to approval plus related charges and deposits.



No smoking tobacco or marijuana within or on the premises and absolutely no marijuana growing on the property. Application approval is subject to criminal and residential history background checks as well as minimum credit score and income or financial resource requirements. $50 Processing fee per resident applicant over 18 years old.