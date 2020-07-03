All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2343 South Sherman Street

Location

2343 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious modern duplex in Harvard Gulch. Beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen has granite countertops, a dishwasher and recently updated cabinets. The upstairs has two large bedrooms and one bath. Downstairs has two HUGE bedrooms, a living room and a full bathroom.
Hardwood floors, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas, 1 car garage with additional off street parking.

Remodeled Duplex on quiet street in the desirable Harvard Gulch neighborhood! Each side of the duplex has a private fenced in, spacious yard. There is also a detached garage. Harvard Gulch Park is just a block away with lots of open space, a par 3 golf course, community recreation center (with POOL!), community garden, and more! This home is preferably located for all of South Denver's finest including Porter Hospital, DU, Swedish, Pearl St, and easy access to the highways.

Applications are available online for your convenience! Please use the link below to apply.

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=1d9995ca-399f-455e-b0cb-73ed87b074bf&source=Website

-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Pet Policy: One time pet fee of $200 and $20/mo. pet rent.

Deposit: $1,250
Rent: $1,250
Utilities: $50 flat rate for water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electricity/gas.

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

Nick Leuck
nick.leuck@realatlas.com
720-924-1688

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available 9/7/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

