Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:05 AM

2318 Bellaire St

2318 Bellaire St · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Bellaire St, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Welcome home! This newly remodeled 1860 sq. ft. townhome is in the heart of Park Hill. A short walk to parks, restaurants, coffee, and more. Fully remodeled home boasting lots of light with all new stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer. Two bedrooms upstairs with large closets, two in the master, a full bath, and balcony. The main floor has a large living area, dining room with french doors open to a patio, kitchen, and mudroom. The finished basement has a family room, full bath, and storage area. There is a entrance off the basement giving the option of a non conforming bedroom and bath. The yard is large and private and has a detached two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Bellaire St have any available units?
2318 Bellaire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 Bellaire St have?
Some of 2318 Bellaire St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Bellaire St currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Bellaire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Bellaire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 Bellaire St is pet friendly.
Does 2318 Bellaire St offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Bellaire St offers parking.
Does 2318 Bellaire St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 Bellaire St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Bellaire St have a pool?
No, 2318 Bellaire St does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Bellaire St have accessible units?
No, 2318 Bellaire St does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Bellaire St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 Bellaire St has units with dishwashers.
