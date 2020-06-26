2318 Bellaire St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Welcome home! This newly remodeled 1860 sq. ft. townhome is in the heart of Park Hill. A short walk to parks, restaurants, coffee, and more. Fully remodeled home boasting lots of light with all new stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer. Two bedrooms upstairs with large closets, two in the master, a full bath, and balcony. The main floor has a large living area, dining room with french doors open to a patio, kitchen, and mudroom. The finished basement has a family room, full bath, and storage area. There is a entrance off the basement giving the option of a non conforming bedroom and bath. The yard is large and private and has a detached two car garage.