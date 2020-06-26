2318 Bellaire St

Amenities
Welcome home! This newly remodeled 1860 sq. ft. townhome is in the heart of Park Hill. A short walk to parks, restaurants, coffee, and more. Fully remodeled home boasting lots of light with all new stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer. Two bedrooms upstairs with large closets, two in the master, a full bath, and balcony. The main floor has a large living area, dining room with french doors open to a patio, kitchen, and mudroom. The finished basement has a family room, full bath, and storage area. There is a entrance off the basement giving the option of a non conforming bedroom and bath. The yard is large and private and has a detached two car garage.