2275 Clermont Street.

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Attractive 3 Bdrms-New Bathrms/2814 Sqr Ft/$2200 - Property Id: 162827



Brick Ranch with new remolded bathrooms, spacious sun room for entertaining and family fun off kitchen. Granite kitchen countertop. Under mount sinks. 6 burner commerical gas stove with double oven for the gourmet cook. Gleaming hardwood floors. Energy efficient double pane windows. Awesome sun room. Half block to Denver Academy. 5 minutes to light rail. 10 minutes to Tech Center. 15 minutes to Downtown. Fabulous location near shopping, entertainment, restaurants and Cherry Creek.

Property Id 162827



(RLNE5782716)