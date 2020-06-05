All apartments in Denver
2275 Clermont Street.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2275 Clermont Street

2275 South Clermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

2275 South Clermont Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Attractive 3 Bdrms-New Bathrms/2814 Sqr Ft/$2200 - Property Id: 162827

Brick Ranch with new remolded bathrooms, spacious sun room for entertaining and family fun off kitchen. Granite kitchen countertop. Under mount sinks. 6 burner commerical gas stove with double oven for the gourmet cook. Gleaming hardwood floors. Energy efficient double pane windows. Awesome sun room. Half block to Denver Academy. 5 minutes to light rail. 10 minutes to Tech Center. 15 minutes to Downtown. Fabulous location near shopping, entertainment, restaurants and Cherry Creek.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162827
Property Id 162827

(RLNE5782716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2275 Clermont Street have any available units?
2275 Clermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2275 Clermont Street have?
Some of 2275 Clermont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 Clermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
2275 Clermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 Clermont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2275 Clermont Street is pet friendly.
Does 2275 Clermont Street offer parking?
No, 2275 Clermont Street does not offer parking.
Does 2275 Clermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2275 Clermont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 Clermont Street have a pool?
No, 2275 Clermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 2275 Clermont Street have accessible units?
No, 2275 Clermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 Clermont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2275 Clermont Street has units with dishwashers.

