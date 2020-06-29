All apartments in Denver
2255 S. Hazel Ct.
2255 S. Hazel Ct.

2255 South Hazel Court · No Longer Available
Location

2255 South Hazel Court, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HARVEY PARK, HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN, GARAGE/SHED, AVAILABLE NOW! - 12 Month Lease
Tenants pays all utilities.
Up to 2 pets allowed with $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas forced air heat and swamp cooler.
Available for showings and move-in immediately. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Ranch home built in 1949 with 704 square feet. Hardwood and tile floors. No carpet in entire property. Updated kitchen. Washer/Dryer included. Tile floor in bath and bath shower surround. Detached 1 car garage, fenced yard and storage. Great Harvey Park location!

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5593480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 S. Hazel Ct. have any available units?
2255 S. Hazel Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 S. Hazel Ct. have?
Some of 2255 S. Hazel Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 S. Hazel Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2255 S. Hazel Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 S. Hazel Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2255 S. Hazel Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2255 S. Hazel Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2255 S. Hazel Ct. offers parking.
Does 2255 S. Hazel Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2255 S. Hazel Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 S. Hazel Ct. have a pool?
No, 2255 S. Hazel Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2255 S. Hazel Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2255 S. Hazel Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 S. Hazel Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 S. Hazel Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

