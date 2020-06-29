2255 S. Hazel Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HARVEY PARK, HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN, GARAGE/SHED, AVAILABLE NOW! - 12 Month Lease

Tenants pays all utilities.

Up to 2 pets allowed with $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas forced air heat and swamp cooler.

Available for showings and move-in immediately. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Ranch home built in 1949 with 704 square feet. Hardwood and tile floors. No carpet in entire property. Updated kitchen. Washer/Dryer included. Tile floor in bath and bath shower surround. Detached 1 car garage, fenced yard and storage. Great Harvey Park location!



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE5593480)