2225 Newport Street

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 971 square feet of living space!



This property has an open floor plan with a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen has a refrigerator and stove. Other great features include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for the property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio with a fenced back yard.Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Fred Thomas Park. Also nearby are Four Friends Kitchen, Starbucks, King Soopers, Noodles and Company, Quebec Square, Shops at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, I-225, and I-25.



Nearby schools include Ashley Elementary School, DSST Public Schools, and Holly High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water.



