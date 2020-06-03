All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2225 Newport Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2225 Newport Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 PM

2225 Newport Street

2225 Newport Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2225 Newport Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1868570.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 971 square feet of living space!

This property has an open floor plan with a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen has a refrigerator and stove. Other great features include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for the property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio with a fenced back yard.Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Fred Thomas Park. Also nearby are Four Friends Kitchen, Starbucks, King Soopers, Noodles and Company, Quebec Square, Shops at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70, I-225, and I-25.

Nearby schools include Ashley Elementary School, DSST Public Schools, and Holly High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1868570.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Newport Street have any available units?
2225 Newport Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Newport Street have?
Some of 2225 Newport Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Newport Street currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Newport Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Newport Street pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Newport Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2225 Newport Street offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Newport Street offers parking.
Does 2225 Newport Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Newport Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Newport Street have a pool?
No, 2225 Newport Street does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Newport Street have accessible units?
No, 2225 Newport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Newport Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Newport Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University