2201 S Quitman Way A

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Open Concept Modern Ranch in Harvey Park - Property Id: 173681



$500 Moving credit if with lease start of 11/15 or earlier! Cash in hand or credited toward rent.



**Please note:

- this is the upstairs unit of this home

- Water, gas & electric utilities to be billed at a flat $120, subject to adjustment based on utilization.



Everything is new in this mid-century modern ranch! Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath sunny upstairs unit with shared off street parking, large back yard with brand new sod and patio to revel on one of Colorado's 300+ days of sunshine! Enjoy open concept living and dining, stainless appliances, quartz counters, fireplace with washer & dryer in unit. The house is located across from Harvey Park and the Recreation Center. It's an easy 15 minute drive to Downtown with close proximity to schools and shopping.



Well behaved dogs welcome for an additional fee.



Call, text or email to get more info or schedule your tour today!

