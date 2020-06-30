All apartments in Denver
2201 S Quitman Way A

2201 South Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2201 South Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open Concept Modern Ranch in Harvey Park - Property Id: 173681

$500 Moving credit if with lease start of 11/15 or earlier! Cash in hand or credited toward rent.

**Please note:
- this is the upstairs unit of this home
- Water, gas & electric utilities to be billed at a flat $120, subject to adjustment based on utilization.

Everything is new in this mid-century modern ranch! Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath sunny upstairs unit with shared off street parking, large back yard with brand new sod and patio to revel on one of Colorado's 300+ days of sunshine! Enjoy open concept living and dining, stainless appliances, quartz counters, fireplace with washer & dryer in unit. The house is located across from Harvey Park and the Recreation Center. It's an easy 15 minute drive to Downtown with close proximity to schools and shopping.

Well behaved dogs welcome for an additional fee.

Call, text or email to get more info or schedule your tour today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173681p
Property Id 173681

(RLNE5286951)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

