2200 Tremont Place 10

Amenities
Unit 10 Available 04/01/19 Brand New Brownstone - Property Id: 100914
Rooftop deck with great city views.
Contemporary open design and finishes
2 bed, 3 bath, with one car attached garage
1,508 finished square feet: hardwood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and 9 ft ceilings Located at 22nd and Tremont, across from the Benedict Fountain Park.
Restaurants and retail planned in the immediate area. 8 minute walk to downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100914
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4713456)