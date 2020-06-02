All apartments in Denver
Location

2200 Tremont Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Unit 10 Available 04/01/19 Brand New Brownstone - Property Id: 100914

Rooftop deck with great city views.
Contemporary open design and finishes
2 bed, 3 bath, with one car attached garage
1,508 finished square feet: hardwood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and 9 ft ceilings Located at 22nd and Tremont, across from the Benedict Fountain Park.
Restaurants and retail planned in the immediate area. 8 minute walk to downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100914
Property Id 100914

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4713456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Tremont Place 10 have any available units?
2200 Tremont Place 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Tremont Place 10 have?
Some of 2200 Tremont Place 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Tremont Place 10 currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Tremont Place 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Tremont Place 10 pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Tremont Place 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2200 Tremont Place 10 offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Tremont Place 10 offers parking.
Does 2200 Tremont Place 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Tremont Place 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Tremont Place 10 have a pool?
No, 2200 Tremont Place 10 does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Tremont Place 10 have accessible units?
No, 2200 Tremont Place 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Tremont Place 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Tremont Place 10 has units with dishwashers.
