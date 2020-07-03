All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2200 S. Ogden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2200 S. Ogden Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

2200 S. Ogden Street

2200 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2200 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41a553207c ---- WALKABLE LOCATION: In a quiet neighborhood that is a 15 minute walk to DU, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping. Also walkable to light rails stations servicing the C, D, E, F and H lines - Go downtown or go south. Blocks from Harvard Gulch Park. HIGHLIGHTS: A spacious 3 bed, 1 bath unit in a duplex that feels like a home. Private entrance, garage and fenced yard. Hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, large bedrooms and washer/dryer onsite. LAYOUT: 2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bed and 1 bath on the main level along with a galley kitchen, living and dining room and direct access to the backyard. Laundry room is just down the stairs through a separate entrance on the garden level. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Asbury Elementary, Grant Middle, South High, NEARBY SCHOOLS: Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic School, Mile High Academy, Rick Center for Gifted Children, Saint Annes, University of Denver, Cory Elementary, Steck Elementary, University Park Elementary, Slavens. NEED TO KNOW: Trash included. First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. No more than 1 pet preferred. $350 non-refundable pet fee, must be at least a year old and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenant pays flat fee Xcel (Gas/Electric), water/sewer - $150/mo, cable, and internet. Attached 1 Car Garage Close To Du Large Bedrooms Walk To Du

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 S. Ogden Street have any available units?
2200 S. Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 S. Ogden Street have?
Some of 2200 S. Ogden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 S. Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2200 S. Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 S. Ogden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 S. Ogden Street is pet friendly.
Does 2200 S. Ogden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2200 S. Ogden Street offers parking.
Does 2200 S. Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 S. Ogden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 S. Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 2200 S. Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2200 S. Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 2200 S. Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 S. Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 S. Ogden Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University