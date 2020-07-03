2200 S. Ogden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41a553207c ---- WALKABLE LOCATION: In a quiet neighborhood that is a 15 minute walk to DU, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping. Also walkable to light rails stations servicing the C, D, E, F and H lines - Go downtown or go south. Blocks from Harvard Gulch Park. HIGHLIGHTS: A spacious 3 bed, 1 bath unit in a duplex that feels like a home. Private entrance, garage and fenced yard. Hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, large bedrooms and washer/dryer onsite. LAYOUT: 2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bed and 1 bath on the main level along with a galley kitchen, living and dining room and direct access to the backyard. Laundry room is just down the stairs through a separate entrance on the garden level. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Asbury Elementary, Grant Middle, South High, NEARBY SCHOOLS: Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic School, Mile High Academy, Rick Center for Gifted Children, Saint Annes, University of Denver, Cory Elementary, Steck Elementary, University Park Elementary, Slavens. NEED TO KNOW: Trash included. First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. No more than 1 pet preferred. $350 non-refundable pet fee, must be at least a year old and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenant pays flat fee Xcel (Gas/Electric), water/sewer - $150/mo, cable, and internet. Attached 1 Car Garage Close To Du Large Bedrooms Walk To Du