Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2173 S Colorado Blvd E1

2173 Colorado Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2173 Colorado Center Drive, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
yoga
BRAND NEW 2020: Luminous Studio, Glendale - Property Id: 242006

EXPLORE THE DECO SIDE OF DENVER: NEW Build 2020, just opened. 5 Story mid-rise, featuring a skydeck lounge with firepit.

Compelling location close to 1-25 access, along colorado blvd, near Natural Grocers, local banks, and plenty of walk-able shopping options!

Amenities:
Business center w/ 2 Reservable conference rooms.
Clubroom w/ Commercial Kitchen + TVS, Ski Simulator + Bicycle Storage / Repair Shop, Full-service fitness enter with top-line brand new equipment; cycle + yoga rooms, private massage room for residents w/ discounted massage / chiropractic services. Seasonal Pool, year-round Spa.

LEED energy Efficiency Certified:
Air filtration w/ Indoor contaminant control, ENERGY STAR windows & appliances, Preferred parking for fuel-efficient vehicles, Low Flow Water Fixtures, Onsite Recycling, Electric Car Charging Stations.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242006
Property Id 242006

(RLNE5731034)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

