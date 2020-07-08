2173 S Colorado Blvd E1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bike storage hot tub yoga

BRAND NEW 2020: Luminous Studio, Glendale - Property Id: 242006



EXPLORE THE DECO SIDE OF DENVER: NEW Build 2020, just opened. 5 Story mid-rise, featuring a skydeck lounge with firepit.



Compelling location close to 1-25 access, along colorado blvd, near Natural Grocers, local banks, and plenty of walk-able shopping options!



Amenities:

Business center w/ 2 Reservable conference rooms.

Clubroom w/ Commercial Kitchen + TVS, Ski Simulator + Bicycle Storage / Repair Shop, Full-service fitness enter with top-line brand new equipment; cycle + yoga rooms, private massage room for residents w/ discounted massage / chiropractic services. Seasonal Pool, year-round Spa.



LEED energy Efficiency Certified:

Air filtration w/ Indoor contaminant control, ENERGY STAR windows & appliances, Preferred parking for fuel-efficient vehicles, Low Flow Water Fixtures, Onsite Recycling, Electric Car Charging Stations.

