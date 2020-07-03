All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:09 PM

2165 South Logan Street

2165 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2165 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to the best location in town! This fully remodeled bungalow is walking distance to Platt Park, Old South Pearl retail, and Harvard Gulch Park. This home features a brand new renovated kitchen, carpet on all rooms, and a finished basement. The main floor features a nice open floor plan, dining room, and two spacious bedrooms. The main floor bathroom is all custom and fully renovated. The basement features two additional legal bedrooms and also a perfect space for a home office or study. The exterior has a large back yard with a garden space and a nice covered patio.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 South Logan Street have any available units?
2165 South Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2165 South Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2165 South Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 South Logan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2165 South Logan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2165 South Logan Street offer parking?
No, 2165 South Logan Street does not offer parking.
Does 2165 South Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 South Logan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 South Logan Street have a pool?
No, 2165 South Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2165 South Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 2165 South Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 South Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 South Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2165 South Logan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2165 South Logan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

