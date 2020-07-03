2165 South Logan Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to the best location in town! This fully remodeled bungalow is walking distance to Platt Park, Old South Pearl retail, and Harvard Gulch Park. This home features a brand new renovated kitchen, carpet on all rooms, and a finished basement. The main floor features a nice open floor plan, dining room, and two spacious bedrooms. The main floor bathroom is all custom and fully renovated. The basement features two additional legal bedrooms and also a perfect space for a home office or study. The exterior has a large back yard with a garden space and a nice covered patio.

