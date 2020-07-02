All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 21369 Randolph Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
21369 Randolph Pl
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

21369 Randolph Pl

21369 Randolph Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21369 Randolph Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Location - 2bed/2bath Home in Denver! - 21369 Randolph Pl, Denver

Clean and fresh 2bed, 2bath, with an open and flowing 1525 square feet layout. Super location in East Denver just minutes to Downtown Denver, Denver International Airport, Denver Tech Center, C470 & I-25.

The first level of the home features a family room, full size, tiled bathroom, and a guest bedroom. Easy access two the 2-car attached garage and backyard.

Unique design as the main living space, kitchen, master bedroom, and den/study are on the upper level. The kitchen has granite tile counter tops, tile backsplash maple cabinets, breakfast bar, and eat in kitchen that opens up to a family room complete with surround sound speakers and ceiling fan. Step on to the balcony just off the family room.

The master bedroom is privately tucked away on the upper level with a walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Tile floors adorn the bathroom. Bonus flex space as well that could be used as a study or small den.

NEW Carpet
1-Yr Lease Preferred
Non-Smoking Residence
Pets Considered
Available Immediately

Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583 or visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings.

(RLNE5742980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21369 Randolph Pl have any available units?
21369 Randolph Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21369 Randolph Pl have?
Some of 21369 Randolph Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21369 Randolph Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21369 Randolph Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21369 Randolph Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 21369 Randolph Pl is pet friendly.
Does 21369 Randolph Pl offer parking?
Yes, 21369 Randolph Pl offers parking.
Does 21369 Randolph Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21369 Randolph Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21369 Randolph Pl have a pool?
No, 21369 Randolph Pl does not have a pool.
Does 21369 Randolph Pl have accessible units?
No, 21369 Randolph Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21369 Randolph Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21369 Randolph Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University