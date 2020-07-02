Amenities

Great Location - 2bed/2bath Home in Denver! - 21369 Randolph Pl, Denver



Clean and fresh 2bed, 2bath, with an open and flowing 1525 square feet layout. Super location in East Denver just minutes to Downtown Denver, Denver International Airport, Denver Tech Center, C470 & I-25.



The first level of the home features a family room, full size, tiled bathroom, and a guest bedroom. Easy access two the 2-car attached garage and backyard.



Unique design as the main living space, kitchen, master bedroom, and den/study are on the upper level. The kitchen has granite tile counter tops, tile backsplash maple cabinets, breakfast bar, and eat in kitchen that opens up to a family room complete with surround sound speakers and ceiling fan. Step on to the balcony just off the family room.



The master bedroom is privately tucked away on the upper level with a walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Tile floors adorn the bathroom. Bonus flex space as well that could be used as a study or small den.



NEW Carpet

1-Yr Lease Preferred

Non-Smoking Residence

Pets Considered

Available Immediately



