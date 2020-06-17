2131 North Downing Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** 18 MONTH LEASE ONLY !!! ***



Gorgeous 3 bedroom Townhome in Uptown!



This stunning townhome has 3 bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom, and an additional ½ bath. It has a total of 2144 square feet of living space, including an office. The kitchen is beautiful, with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Other great features include air conditioning, a gas fireplace, large walk-in closets with plenty of storage space in each bedroom, and a washer and dryer in the unit. It also has extra high ceilings and lots of natural light. Step outside and enjoy the mountain views from the balcony or on the large rooftop deck. Relax outdoors from the gated entry, complete with a sprinkler system. Yard care and snow removal are both included in the rent! Parking includes a 2 car garage.



Located in the heart of Downtown Denver, this townhome offers easy access to everything you need! City Park and Cheesman Park are only minutes away, as well as all of Downtowns highlights. Saint Joseph Hospital and Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center are just down the street. Travel is easy with access to I-25 at Colfax Avenue.



Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.



Water is included in the rent.



*** 18 MONTH LEASE ONLY !!! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.