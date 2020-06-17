All apartments in Denver
2131 North Downing Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2131 North Downing Street

2131 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

2131 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** 18 MONTH LEASE ONLY !!! ***

Gorgeous 3 bedroom Townhome in Uptown!

This stunning townhome has 3 bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom, and an additional ½ bath. It has a total of 2144 square feet of living space, including an office. The kitchen is beautiful, with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Other great features include air conditioning, a gas fireplace, large walk-in closets with plenty of storage space in each bedroom, and a washer and dryer in the unit. It also has extra high ceilings and lots of natural light. Step outside and enjoy the mountain views from the balcony or on the large rooftop deck. Relax outdoors from the gated entry, complete with a sprinkler system. Yard care and snow removal are both included in the rent! Parking includes a 2 car garage.

Located in the heart of Downtown Denver, this townhome offers easy access to everything you need! City Park and Cheesman Park are only minutes away, as well as all of Downtowns highlights. Saint Joseph Hospital and Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center are just down the street. Travel is easy with access to I-25 at Colfax Avenue.

Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Water is included in the rent.

*** 18 MONTH LEASE ONLY !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 North Downing Street have any available units?
2131 North Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 North Downing Street have?
Some of 2131 North Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 North Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
2131 North Downing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 North Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 North Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 2131 North Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 2131 North Downing Street does offer parking.
Does 2131 North Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 North Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 North Downing Street have a pool?
No, 2131 North Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 2131 North Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 2131 North Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 North Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 North Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
