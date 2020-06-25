Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly yoga

2130 Eliot St. Available 06/01/19 High-End 3BD, 3BA Jefferson Park Home with Bonus Loft/Office, Rooftop Deck, and Fenced Yard - This is an exclusive contemporary home in the heart of one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Walk into an open floor plan on the main level and enjoy luxurious finishes throughout the entire home. There is a huge master suite with a deluxe 5-piece master bathroom on the second floor, neighboring laundry room, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The third floor boasts a rooftop deck with vast views of the city (wait until you see it at night!), wet bar, half bathroom, and a bonus space that works well as a guest den or office. Because this home is conveniently one block from Jefferson Park and a short walk to Downtown, you'll have easy access to the full Denver experience. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com, email Chris if you don't see a time that works for you.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Lawncare is included.

*One dog is negotiable.

*There is a $45 monthly water fee.

*There are four bathrooms (two full, two half).

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4844450)