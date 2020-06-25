All apartments in Denver
2130 Eliot St.

2130 Eliot Street
Location

2130 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

2130 Eliot St. Available 06/01/19 High-End 3BD, 3BA Jefferson Park Home with Bonus Loft/Office, Rooftop Deck, and Fenced Yard - This is an exclusive contemporary home in the heart of one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Walk into an open floor plan on the main level and enjoy luxurious finishes throughout the entire home. There is a huge master suite with a deluxe 5-piece master bathroom on the second floor, neighboring laundry room, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The third floor boasts a rooftop deck with vast views of the city (wait until you see it at night!), wet bar, half bathroom, and a bonus space that works well as a guest den or office. Because this home is conveniently one block from Jefferson Park and a short walk to Downtown, you'll have easy access to the full Denver experience. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com, email Chris if you don't see a time that works for you.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Lawncare is included.
*One dog is negotiable.
*There is a $45 monthly water fee.
*There are four bathrooms (two full, two half).
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4844450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Eliot St. have any available units?
2130 Eliot St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Eliot St. have?
Some of 2130 Eliot St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Eliot St. currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Eliot St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Eliot St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Eliot St. is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Eliot St. offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Eliot St. offers parking.
Does 2130 Eliot St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 Eliot St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Eliot St. have a pool?
No, 2130 Eliot St. does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Eliot St. have accessible units?
No, 2130 Eliot St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Eliot St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Eliot St. has units with dishwashers.
