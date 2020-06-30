2110 Olive Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b0b84505a ---- Adorable 2 Bed 1 Bath Home in Denver in South Park Hill. Spacious, open layout with tons of natural light. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, and hardwood floors throughout. Features include a stacked washer/dryer, a window A/C unit, an attached one car garage, plus a GORGEOUS backyard with covered patio. Yard care will be provided! Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to Monaco Pkwy and I70. Won\'t last long... a must see!!! No smoking. No more than 2 pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 1 Car Garage Covered Patio Stove Washer/Dryer Window Ac