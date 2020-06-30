All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2110 Olive Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2110 Olive Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

2110 Olive Street

2110 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2110 Olive Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b0b84505a ---- Adorable 2 Bed 1 Bath Home in Denver in South Park Hill. Spacious, open layout with tons of natural light. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, and hardwood floors throughout. Features include a stacked washer/dryer, a window A/C unit, an attached one car garage, plus a GORGEOUS backyard with covered patio. Yard care will be provided! Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to Monaco Pkwy and I70. Won\'t last long... a must see!!! No smoking. No more than 2 pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 1 Car Garage Covered Patio Stove Washer/Dryer Window Ac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Olive Street have any available units?
2110 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Olive Street have?
Some of 2110 Olive Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 2110 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Olive Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 2110 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 2110 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University