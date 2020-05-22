2092 S Corona St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 4/1/20: Charming & spacious DU Bungalow, with 2 main floor bedrooms and 2 non-conforming basement bedrooms. West Facing covered front patio, fenced in yard, huge 2.5 car garage, 1 mile from Wash Park and half mile from DU.



Home is perfect blend of classic charm and modern upgrades. Main floor consists of hardwood floors in Living Room with wood-burning fireplace, Dining Room, and 2 upstairs bedrooms with ceiling fans. Kitchen has been stylishly updated with open concept, gorgeous quartz counters, new cabinets, tile flooring and stainless appliances. Main floor bathroom has also been recently updated. There is a front and rear staircase accessing basement.



Large addition to rear of house has been converted into Bonus/Rec Room perfect for entertaining or personal lounging.



Basement has 2 non-conforming bedrooms, 1 might be better suited as office. Another large bonus living room with fireplace. Updated bathroom with shower. Large laundry/utility room with W/D, full secondary fridge and storage.



Exterior of home once again includes front West facing covered patio, fenced in backyard with patio, huge 2.5 car garage, and sprinkler system.



Fantastic location! Walk right out your back door to local establishments (Rosedale and Atticus), and countless restaurant and shopping options, including grocery store. 1 Mile from Wash Park, Half Mile from DU and Harvard Gulch Park.



NO Multi-roommate applicants or applicants in need of co-signer/guarantor will be accepted. NO PETS/ NO SMOKING/ NO GROWING.