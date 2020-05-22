All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2092 S Corona St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2092 S Corona St
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

2092 S Corona St

2092 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2092 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 4/1/20: Charming & spacious DU Bungalow, with 2 main floor bedrooms and 2 non-conforming basement bedrooms. West Facing covered front patio, fenced in yard, huge 2.5 car garage, 1 mile from Wash Park and half mile from DU.

Home is perfect blend of classic charm and modern upgrades. Main floor consists of hardwood floors in Living Room with wood-burning fireplace, Dining Room, and 2 upstairs bedrooms with ceiling fans. Kitchen has been stylishly updated with open concept, gorgeous quartz counters, new cabinets, tile flooring and stainless appliances. Main floor bathroom has also been recently updated. There is a front and rear staircase accessing basement.

Large addition to rear of house has been converted into Bonus/Rec Room perfect for entertaining or personal lounging.

Basement has 2 non-conforming bedrooms, 1 might be better suited as office. Another large bonus living room with fireplace. Updated bathroom with shower. Large laundry/utility room with W/D, full secondary fridge and storage.

Exterior of home once again includes front West facing covered patio, fenced in backyard with patio, huge 2.5 car garage, and sprinkler system.

Fantastic location! Walk right out your back door to local establishments (Rosedale and Atticus), and countless restaurant and shopping options, including grocery store. 1 Mile from Wash Park, Half Mile from DU and Harvard Gulch Park.

NO Multi-roommate applicants or applicants in need of co-signer/guarantor will be accepted. NO PETS/ NO SMOKING/ NO GROWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2092 S Corona St have any available units?
2092 S Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2092 S Corona St have?
Some of 2092 S Corona St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2092 S Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
2092 S Corona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 S Corona St pet-friendly?
No, 2092 S Corona St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2092 S Corona St offer parking?
Yes, 2092 S Corona St offers parking.
Does 2092 S Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2092 S Corona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 S Corona St have a pool?
No, 2092 S Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 2092 S Corona St have accessible units?
No, 2092 S Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 S Corona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2092 S Corona St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University