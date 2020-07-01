2086 S Quitman St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful Home Bordering Harvey Park! - This gorgeously updated, beautiful home sits just behind Harvey park, walking distance to Harvey Park Recreation center! With super easy access to I25 and I70m, Downtown Denver, and restaurants and plenty of other fun things to do, this home is the best location on the market! surrounded by parks and beautiful scenery, this home offers the best of the best - right off your front, and back porches! The back porch has recently been upgraded, along with the interior of the home! Brand new paint, flooring, and a kitchen, with a bar area in the basement! Give us a call today to schedule your showing!



