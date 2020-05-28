Amenities
LoHi Loft Living in Prime Location - Available now! https://realty360view.com/house/2033-w-30th-ave-c-denver-co-80211/ Light bright and spacious elegant 2 story loft living with no shared walls. No units above you and no units beside you. A truly separate unit. Huge windows, open family/kitchen living area. This property will be repainted in neutral tones with new paint flooring and carpet. Great spacious kitchen with all appliances, new flooring, half bath and stackable washer and dryer.
2nd floor open master bedroom and full bathroom. Outdoor south facing patio. Prime location across from Linger, Lulu & Little Man Ice Cream and more. Are you looking for the LoHi Athletic Club, parks, yoga studios? This is it! And super close to the Ped X Bridge over I-25
One Reserved underground parking space
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of ANY kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
$40 application fee per lease signer
Water & Sewer included
Gas/Electric/Cable/internet/phone NOT included
Sorry this unit does not allow pets
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance
(RLNE3204386)