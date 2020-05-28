All apartments in Denver
2033 W 30th Ave #C

2033 West 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2033 West 30th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
yoga
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
yoga
LoHi Loft Living in Prime Location - Available now! https://realty360view.com/house/2033-w-30th-ave-c-denver-co-80211/ Light bright and spacious elegant 2 story loft living with no shared walls. No units above you and no units beside you. A truly separate unit. Huge windows, open family/kitchen living area. This property will be repainted in neutral tones with new paint flooring and carpet. Great spacious kitchen with all appliances, new flooring, half bath and stackable washer and dryer.
2nd floor open master bedroom and full bathroom. Outdoor south facing patio. Prime location across from Linger, Lulu & Little Man Ice Cream and more. Are you looking for the LoHi Athletic Club, parks, yoga studios? This is it! And super close to the Ped X Bridge over I-25
One Reserved underground parking space
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of ANY kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
$40 application fee per lease signer
Water & Sewer included
Gas/Electric/Cable/internet/phone NOT included
Sorry this unit does not allow pets
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3204386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 W 30th Ave #C have any available units?
2033 W 30th Ave #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 W 30th Ave #C have?
Some of 2033 W 30th Ave #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 W 30th Ave #C currently offering any rent specials?
2033 W 30th Ave #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 W 30th Ave #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 W 30th Ave #C is pet friendly.
Does 2033 W 30th Ave #C offer parking?
Yes, 2033 W 30th Ave #C offers parking.
Does 2033 W 30th Ave #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 W 30th Ave #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 W 30th Ave #C have a pool?
No, 2033 W 30th Ave #C does not have a pool.
Does 2033 W 30th Ave #C have accessible units?
No, 2033 W 30th Ave #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 W 30th Ave #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 W 30th Ave #C does not have units with dishwashers.
