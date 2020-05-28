Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking yoga internet access

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access yoga

LoHi Loft Living in Prime Location - Available now! https://realty360view.com/house/2033-w-30th-ave-c-denver-co-80211/ Light bright and spacious elegant 2 story loft living with no shared walls. No units above you and no units beside you. A truly separate unit. Huge windows, open family/kitchen living area. This property will be repainted in neutral tones with new paint flooring and carpet. Great spacious kitchen with all appliances, new flooring, half bath and stackable washer and dryer.

2nd floor open master bedroom and full bathroom. Outdoor south facing patio. Prime location across from Linger, Lulu & Little Man Ice Cream and more. Are you looking for the LoHi Athletic Club, parks, yoga studios? This is it! And super close to the Ped X Bridge over I-25

One Reserved underground parking space

12 month lease minimum

NO smoking of ANY kind please

1st and security deposit to move in

$40 application fee per lease signer

Water & Sewer included

Gas/Electric/Cable/internet/phone NOT included

Sorry this unit does not allow pets

Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3204386)