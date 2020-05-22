2033 S Acoma St

Amenities

Available NOW is this newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house in trendy Platt Park neighborhood.



The open floor plan on the main level is great for entertaining. Stunning oversized island features granite counter tops and new appliances. Past the kitchen is a full bathroom with numerous modern finishes. Off the kitchen is access to the massive xeriscape fenced back yard. The back yard is highlighted by custom built tables and artful gas fire pit. There are a number of large garden beds that are perfectly placed for your urban garden.



The lower level of the home has an expansive bedroom with many well-placed windows to enjoy the natural light. The lower level bathroom is just off the walk-through closet of the bedroom. The second non-conforming bedroom is across the hall from the laundry room with washer and dryer included. There is a private entrance to the lower level from the back yard.



Conveniently located in the heart of it all. Close walk to bars, restaurants, shops, parks, trails. Just a short drive to downtown or DU and minutes from the light rail station.



Off street parking.

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, cable and internet.

Dog/Cat considered with approved application and additional refundable deposit of $350 plus monthly fee of $30.

Washer and Dryer included.

12 month lease minimum.

No smoking on the property.



Professionally managed by ERA NewAge Real Estate. Schedule your showing today by calling 303.332.4529 or email dillon@newagere.com



