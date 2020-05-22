All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2033 S Acoma St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2033 S Acoma St
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

2033 S Acoma St

2033 South Acoma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Overland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2033 South Acoma Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available NOW is this newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house in trendy Platt Park neighborhood.

The open floor plan on the main level is great for entertaining. Stunning oversized island features granite counter tops and new appliances. Past the kitchen is a full bathroom with numerous modern finishes. Off the kitchen is access to the massive xeriscape fenced back yard. The back yard is highlighted by custom built tables and artful gas fire pit. There are a number of large garden beds that are perfectly placed for your urban garden.

The lower level of the home has an expansive bedroom with many well-placed windows to enjoy the natural light. The lower level bathroom is just off the walk-through closet of the bedroom. The second non-conforming bedroom is across the hall from the laundry room with washer and dryer included. There is a private entrance to the lower level from the back yard.

Conveniently located in the heart of it all. Close walk to bars, restaurants, shops, parks, trails. Just a short drive to downtown or DU and minutes from the light rail station.

Off street parking.
Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, cable and internet.
Dog/Cat considered with approved application and additional refundable deposit of $350 plus monthly fee of $30.
Washer and Dryer included.
12 month lease minimum.
No smoking on the property.

Professionally managed by ERA NewAge Real Estate. Schedule your showing today by calling 303.332.4529 or email dillon@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 S Acoma St have any available units?
2033 S Acoma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 S Acoma St have?
Some of 2033 S Acoma St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 S Acoma St currently offering any rent specials?
2033 S Acoma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 S Acoma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 S Acoma St is pet friendly.
Does 2033 S Acoma St offer parking?
Yes, 2033 S Acoma St offers parking.
Does 2033 S Acoma St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 S Acoma St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 S Acoma St have a pool?
No, 2033 S Acoma St does not have a pool.
Does 2033 S Acoma St have accessible units?
No, 2033 S Acoma St does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 S Acoma St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 S Acoma St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University