Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:35 AM

2032 Spruce St

2032 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Spruce Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AVAIL 05/19!

12 MONTH LEASE TERM!

Beautiful and Modern Stapleton Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! The main floor consists of a large kitchen with a spacious island open to the dining area, living room with a cozy gas fireplace, and a half bath. Master suite has two closets, a private bath with duel vanity sinks, and a large shower with a convenient bench. Including 2 additional bedrooms, a nice sized office/loft, another full bathroom with double sinks, a full-sized washer & dryer, and an attached garage.

Resident Responsibilities: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet. Trash Included in Rent!

The Stapleton Community boasts swimming pools & rec centers (entrance fees apply), ample amount of parks, walking trails, and year round community events.

Sorry, NO PETS!

For Showings, call or TEXT Natasha @ 720-749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Spruce St have any available units?
2032 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Spruce St have?
Some of 2032 Spruce St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Spruce St pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Spruce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2032 Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Spruce St offers parking.
Does 2032 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2032 Spruce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Spruce St have a pool?
Yes, 2032 Spruce St has a pool.
Does 2032 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 2032 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Spruce St has units with dishwashers.

