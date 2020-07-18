All apartments in Denver
2001 S High Street

2001 South High Street · (720) 557-9980
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 South High Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
D. U. & close to Porter, Swedish & Craig Hospitals, this home is a perfect walking distance to restaurants, D.U. & lightrail. Walking up, you will note the great curb appeal, welcoming guests on our Colorado sunny days. This townhome has an open floor plan with tons of functional living space & natural light. Totally remodeled with NEW hardwood floors, kitchen appliances & granite countertops. The main floor boasts a great room, half bath and the kitchen which opens to backyard with deck. Upstairs has two master bedrooms, each with their own en-suite baths. They feature high ceilings, open space, light and tons of room to spread out. The bathrooms are large, with plenty of linen storage, tile floors, countertops, and large closets. There is a third bedroom with 3/4 bathroom in the basement, which provides privacy. Extra storage in basement. The backyard space provides a nice place to spend your time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 S High Street have any available units?
2001 S High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 S High Street have?
Some of 2001 S High Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 S High Street currently offering any rent specials?
2001 S High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 S High Street pet-friendly?
No, 2001 S High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2001 S High Street offer parking?
No, 2001 S High Street does not offer parking.
Does 2001 S High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 S High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 S High Street have a pool?
No, 2001 S High Street does not have a pool.
Does 2001 S High Street have accessible units?
No, 2001 S High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 S High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 S High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
