All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2 Adams St. Apt 1506.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2 Adams St. Apt 1506
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

2 Adams St. Apt 1506

2 Adams St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2 Adams St, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
sauna
Fabulous 1BD, 1BA Condo in Cherry Creek with Private Balcony and Garage Parking - Amazing Mountain Views, Private Balcony and Garage Parking. A walkers paradise located in the heart of Cherry Creek just steps away from premier dining, shopping and entertainment! Delight in updated finishes and an open layout. Not only does this home boast convenient access to luxurious shopping and entertainment attractions, but it is also minutes away from numerous parks, the Cherry Creek Trail, and Downtown Denver. Enjoy a wide array of building amenities including a pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, and club house. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

*No smoking.
*Sorry, HOA has a no pet policy.
*Two time HOA move-in/move-out fee of $150
*$50 monthly utility fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 have any available units?
2 Adams St. Apt 1506 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 have?
Some of 2 Adams St. Apt 1506's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 currently offering any rent specials?
2 Adams St. Apt 1506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 pet-friendly?
No, 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 offer parking?
Yes, 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 offers parking.
Does 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 have a pool?
Yes, 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 has a pool.
Does 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 have accessible units?
No, 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Adams St. Apt 1506 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University