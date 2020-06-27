2 Adams St. Apt 1506

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Fabulous 1BD, 1BA Condo in Cherry Creek with Private Balcony and Garage Parking - Amazing Mountain Views, Private Balcony and Garage Parking. A walkers paradise located in the heart of Cherry Creek just steps away from premier dining, shopping and entertainment! Delight in updated finishes and an open layout. Not only does this home boast convenient access to luxurious shopping and entertainment attractions, but it is also minutes away from numerous parks, the Cherry Creek Trail, and Downtown Denver. Enjoy a wide array of building amenities including a pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, and club house. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com



*No smoking.

*Sorry, HOA has a no pet policy.

*Two time HOA move-in/move-out fee of $150

*$50 monthly utility fee for water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028416)